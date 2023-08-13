Migrolino now relies on Café Royal

Migrolino is removing its Starbucks machines – it’s also a setback for Selecta

In the future, the Migros subsidiary will only have one coffee brand in the take-away range in its branches – and is relying on a new concept.

In the future, Migrolino will only sell coffee from the Migros brand Café Royal – Starbucks has to give way.

Image: Manuel Geisser/www.imago-images.de

For many commuters, it doesn’t work without: enjoying coffee on the go. After Germany and Norway, Switzerland is even the world leader when it comes to caffeine consumption. 1069 cups of coffee per person were drunk in this country in 2021. That’s almost three cups a day, according to figures from the International Coffee Organization.

