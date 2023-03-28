Home Business Migros achieves more sales and less profit
Business

Migros achieves more sales and less profit

by admin
Migros achieves more sales and less profit

Thanks to fitness and travel, Migros is growing, but not in its core food business

In 2022, the Migros Group was able to break the sales barrier of 30 billion francs for the first time. However, due to higher costs for raw materials, packaging and energy, the profit is significantly lower than in the previous financial year.

The Migros headquarters on Zurich’s Limmatplatz: That’s where the offices of the Migros Cooperative Association are.

Bild: Melanie Duchene / KEYSTONE

A month before his resignation, Migros boss Fabrice Zumbrunnen can present solid company figures. In the 2022 financial year, the Migros Group increased sales and exceeded the CHF 30 billion mark for the first time (+4.2 percent). However, at CHF 459 million, profit was more than CHF 100 million lower than in the previous year. The reason for this was the increased cost of raw materials, packaging and energy.

See also  Bank's debt issuance scale hits a record high in the second quarter

You may also like

Bureau of Finance: Finance and finance continue to...

Resolution 35 of 03/21/2023 – Opinion for a...

After a rescue package: report relieves Axpo management

Tim, Cdp ready to raise the offer. The...

Bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank was acquired and the...

Employees keep fighting for more wages

Qatargate, the secret network between Erdogan and the...

Post-expansion: Weko refrains from investigation

AT1, what are the financial products that have...

The overall rapid recovery of passenger transport in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy