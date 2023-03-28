Thanks to fitness and travel, Migros is growing, but not in its core food business In 2022, the Migros Group was able to break the sales barrier of 30 billion francs for the first time. However, due to higher costs for raw materials, packaging and energy, the profit is significantly lower than in the previous financial year.

The Migros headquarters on Zurich’s Limmatplatz: That’s where the offices of the Migros Cooperative Association are. Bild: Melanie Duchene / KEYSTONE

A month before his resignation, Migros boss Fabrice Zumbrunnen can present solid company figures. In the 2022 financial year, the Migros Group increased sales and exceeded the CHF 30 billion mark for the first time (+4.2 percent). However, at CHF 459 million, profit was more than CHF 100 million lower than in the previous year. The reason for this was the increased cost of raw materials, packaging and energy.