Migros Online increases delivery charges at peak times

Migros is now demanding a peak-time surcharge: These delivery dates are becoming more expensive – and that’s how much Coop and Co.
Anyone who has their purchases delivered to their home by Migros will soon have to dig deeper into their pockets, depending on the time slot. This is justified with a better utilization of logistics. This is what the new tariffs look like – and this is how much you pay at Coop, Aldi and Co.
Migros is the largest supplier of groceries. With sales of CHF 328 million in 2022, the Migros.ch service will have a market share of 48 percent, according to figures from the consulting firm Carpathia. Now the number 1 in the market is raising prices – at least at certain times.
