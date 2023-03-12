Migros Ostschweiz is fighting for market share and is aiming for 20 new locations Migros Ostschweiz lost slightly in sales last year. The net profit is 66 million Swiss francs. Price increases will not be absent due to energy costs.

One of the first two Migros self-service shops is in Bürglen. The Teo is open 24 hours a day and does not require any service personnel. Image: Andrea Tina Stalder

Migros Ostschweiz can look back on an overall positive 2022 financial year. That’s what Peter Diethelm, Managing Director of Migros Ostschweiz, says when presenting the results for 2022. CFO Martin Lutz explains that the sales achieved at a price level that was one percent higher at CHF 2.41 billion were 2.1 percent below the previous year’s value lay. Nevertheless, Migros Ostschweiz is in the black. Lutz says: “The profit is 66 million francs.”