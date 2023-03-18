The big margin secret of Migros: Research shows how the retailer slowed down the price monitor New documents show how Migros tried with all its might to keep sensitive data on its margin policy under wraps – with some success.

The price monitor also examined the prices of organic bananas. Bild: Gaetan Bally/Keystone

“Confidential: Contains Migros business secrets”: The Migros legal department stamped this sentence in red on every registered letter with which the retailer tried to slow down price monitor Stefan Meierhans. This had started a so-called preliminary investigation into the organic food market. Last year he wanted to find out whether “there were indications of an abusively high margin for (organic) products in the food retail trade”. In other words: whether the traders in organic products skim off the high purchasing power in Switzerland.