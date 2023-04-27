Home » Miguel Ángel López will succeed Martina Merz
Miguel Ángel López will succeed Martina Merz

The mood at Thyssenkrupp was bad again at the end of 2022, when the chairman of the supervisory board, Siegfried Russwurm, received a tip from an acquaintance from his days at Siemens: His former chief financial officer, Miguel Ángel López Borrego, was free for a new job. The problems piled up in Essen. The spin-off of Stahl, the separation from the marine division, the IPO of the electrolyser manufacturer Nucera: nothing went ahead. There should be a small dividend, finally, yes. But cash flow remained negative and the outlook was bleak. The irritation among board members, works councils and trade unionists grew – and the pressure on boss Martina Merz. Time for Russwurm to commission a personnel consultant – Egon Zehnder from Switzerland – with the search for replacement candidates. For all cases.

