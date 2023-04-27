Miguel Ángel López will succeed Martina Merz

The mood at Thyssenkrupp was bad again at the end of 2022, when the chairman of the supervisory board, Siegfried Russwurm, received a tip from an acquaintance from his days at Siemens: His former chief financial officer, Miguel Ángel López Borrego, was free for a new job. The problems piled up in Essen. The spin-off of Stahl, the separation from the marine division, the IPO of the electrolyser manufacturer Nucera: nothing went ahead. There should be a small dividend, finally, yes. But cash flow remained negative and the outlook was bleak. The irritation among board members, works councils and trade unionists grew – and the pressure on boss Martina Merz. Time for Russwurm to commission a personnel consultant – Egon Zehnder from Switzerland – with the search for replacement candidates. For all cases.