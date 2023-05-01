Mihayou, the most vigorous VC this year – Wall Street News

The shot is still so explosive.

Mihayou, the VC upstart made two shots a week-on April 28, the fusion energy business company Energy Singularity announced that it had completed nearly 400 million yuan in the Pre-A round of financing, and Mihayou participated in the investment. Coincidentally, this week, the XR chip research and development company “Gravity” announced the completion of hundreds of millions of yuan in financing, and Mihayou appeared again.

As we all know, with the help of games such as “Honkai 3” and “Yuanshin”, Mihayou has swept overseas players to earn foreign exchange and enjoy a steady stream of cash flow. How do you spend your money? Since last year, MiHoYo has appeared intensively in the VC circle, and successively invested in brain-computer interfaces, aviation rockets and other projects that have nothing to do with games. In the words of others, MiHoYo is a VC to invest in the future it believes in.

In early April, at the celebration of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shen Nanpeng of Sequoia Capital had a rare dialogue with Liu Wei, the founder and president of Mihayou. On the same day, Liu Wei shared Mihayou’s entrepreneurial experience along the way. During the period, he said emotionally that only love and faith can overcome the trough. Now this belief is gradually reflected in MiHoYo’s VC career.

What is the origin of the energy singularity that MiHoyou has taken a fancy to?

According to the data, Energy Singularity was established in Shanghai in June 2021. It is mainly committed to exploring commercialized fusion energy technology and realizing “energy freedom” for mankind. The founder and CEO of the company is Yang Zhao, born in 1985. He graduated from the Department of Physics of Peking University with a bachelor’s degree and a Ph.D. from Stanford University in the field of theoretical physics and artificial intelligence.

The so-called nuclear fusion, the popular explanation refers to the fusion of two lighter atomic nuclei into a heavier atomic nucleus, which releases huge energy, and this process is called nuclear fusion. The sun brings light and heat by nuclear fusion reaction.

The energy brought by nuclear fusion is like “the ultimate clean energy”. With just a few grams of reactants, it is theoretically possible to generate one tera (trillion) joules of energy, about as much energy as a person in a developed country would need in 60 years. Moreover, the energy produced by nuclear fusion is “inexhaustible”, which is a perfect substitute for fossil fuels such as oil, natural gas, and coal.

Scientists around the world have been exploring controlled nuclear fusion for a long time. However, due to unprecedented technical difficulties, the answer to the question of when commercial nuclear fusion power generation will be realized is still unclear, so that there has been a long-standing ridicule in the industry: nuclear fusion is a cutting-edge technology that is “always 50 years away” from success .

However, as the global zero-carbon mission becomes more and more urgent, overseas countries are turning their enthusiasm to controllable nuclear fusion again. Since last year, there has been an investment feast in the field of nuclear fusion:

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Silicon Valley’s “Godfather of Venture Capital” Peter Thiel have invested $375 million in nuclear fusion startup Helion Energy; Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff have invested $375 million from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Independent nuclear fusion start-up team; Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also invested in Canadian nuclear fusion company General Fusion.

Mihayou is very interested in this future-related competition. As early as February last year, Energy Singularity announced the completion of the first round of financing after the establishment of the company, with a financing amount of nearly 400 million yuan. The investment was jointly led by Mihayou and NIO Capital, followed by Sequoia China Seed Fund and Blue Rush Venture Capital. .

From the perspective of the VC circle, once nuclear fusion is commercialized, the profits it will bring will be enormous. As Vinod Khosla, an investor in OpenAI and an early investor in nuclear fusion private companies, said: Financially, you either lose twice the money or earn a thousand times the money.

“If you want to play, play a big one”, so Mihayou also came.

The VC circle has a super upstart

Mihayou is serious about being a VC. This week, the XR chip research and development company “Gravity” announced the completion of the Pre-A+ round of financing of hundreds of millions of yuan. This round of financing was led by Tongge Venture Capital, which was jointly funded and established by GoerTek, PICO, Mihayou, and Sanqi Mutual Entertainment. Co-invested by Kechuang and Ningbo Zhenhai Industrial Capital.