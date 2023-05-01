Mihayou, the most vigorous VC this year – Wall Street News

Holding the money earned from games, but turning around to invest in cutting-edge technology, this may be the poetry and distance of the new generation of founders in China.
The shot is still so explosive.
Mihayou, the VC upstart made two shots a week-on April 28, the fusion energy business company Energy Singularity announced that it had completed nearly 400 million yuan in the Pre-A round of financing, and Mihayou participated in the investment. Coincidentally, this week, the XR chip research and development company “Gravity” announced the completion of hundreds of millions of yuan in financing, and Mihayou appeared again.
As we all know, with the help of games such as “Honkai 3” and “Yuanshin”, Mihayou has swept overseas players to earn foreign exchange and enjoy a steady stream of cash flow. How do you spend your money? Since last year, MiHoYo has appeared intensively in the VC circle, and successively invested in brain-computer interfaces, aviation rockets and other projects that have nothing to do with games. In the words of others, MiHoYo is a VC to invest in the future it believes in.
In early April, at the celebration of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shen Nanpeng of Sequoia Capital had a rare dialogue with Liu Wei, the founder and president of Mihayou. On the same day, Liu Wei shared Mihayou’s entrepreneurial experience along the way. During the period, he said emotionally that only love and faith can overcome the trough. Now this belief is gradually reflected in MiHoYo’s VC career.
“If you want to play, play a big one” Mihayou, just invested in a nuclear fusion company
What is the origin of the energy singularity that MiHoyou has taken a fancy to?
According to the data, Energy Singularity was established in Shanghai in June 2021. It is mainly committed to exploring commercialized fusion energy technology and realizing “energy freedom” for mankind. The founder and CEO of the company is Yang Zhao, born in 1985. He graduated from the Department of Physics of Peking University with a bachelor’s degree and a Ph.D. from Stanford University in the field of theoretical physics and artificial intelligence.
The so-called nuclear fusion, the popular explanation refers to the fusion of two lighter atomic nuclei into a heavier atomic nucleus, which releases huge energy, and this process is called nuclear fusion. The sun brings light and heat by nuclear fusion reaction.
The energy brought by nuclear fusion is like “the ultimate clean energy”. With just a few grams of reactants, it is theoretically possible to generate one tera (trillion) joules of energy, about as much energy as a person in a developed country would need in 60 years. Moreover, the energy produced by nuclear fusion is “inexhaustible”, which is a perfect substitute for fossil fuels such as oil, natural gas, and coal.
Scientists around the world have been exploring controlled nuclear fusion for a long time. However, due to unprecedented technical difficulties, the answer to the question of when commercial nuclear fusion power generation will be realized is still unclear, so that there has been a long-standing ridicule in the industry: nuclear fusion is a cutting-edge technology that is “always 50 years away” from success .
However, as the global zero-carbon mission becomes more and more urgent, overseas countries are turning their enthusiasm to controllable nuclear fusion again. Since last year, there has been an investment feast in the field of nuclear fusion:
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Silicon Valley’s “Godfather of Venture Capital” Peter Thiel have invested $375 million in nuclear fusion startup Helion Energy; Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff have invested $375 million from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Independent nuclear fusion start-up team; Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also invested in Canadian nuclear fusion company General Fusion.
Mihayou is very interested in this future-related competition. As early as February last year, Energy Singularity announced the completion of the first round of financing after the establishment of the company, with a financing amount of nearly 400 million yuan. The investment was jointly led by Mihayou and NIO Capital, followed by Sequoia China Seed Fund and Blue Rush Venture Capital. .
From the perspective of the VC circle, once nuclear fusion is commercialized, the profits it will bring will be enormous. As Vinod Khosla, an investor in OpenAI and an early investor in nuclear fusion private companies, said: Financially, you either lose twice the money or earn a thousand times the money.
“If you want to play, play a big one”, so Mihayou also came.
The VC circle has a super upstart
Mihayou is serious about being a VC.
This week, the XR chip research and development company “Gravity” announced the completion of the Pre-A+ round of financing of hundreds of millions of yuan. This round of financing was led by Tongge Venture Capital, which was jointly funded and established by GoerTek, PICO, Mihayou, and Sanqi Mutual Entertainment. Co-invested by Kechuang and Ningbo Zhenhai Industrial Capital.
According to the data, the founder of Gravity has worked in the Apple XR team for 8 years. The other co-founders are from Huawei, Meta, Amazon and other companies, with backgrounds in chips, displays, optics, algorithms, etc. Previous shareholders of the company include Gaorong Capital, Sequoia China, IDG Capital and GSR Ventures, Legend Ventures, Glory Capital, Wuyuan Capital, 37 Interactive Entertainment, Chasing Ventures, Lu Qi’s Qiji Ventures Altar and Yuanyang Investment, etc., with a cumulative financing of nearly 1 billion yuan.
XR is a track that has experienced ups and downs in the past ten years. It has experienced a wave of upsurge brought by Google Glass around 2013, but in the later period, due to the limitation of optical technology, it caused narrow viewing angle, unclear display and dizziness, etc. And other issues, with the removal of Google Glass, it was put into limbo. But with the popularity of the metaverse, XR has been placed high hopes again.
This is also in line with Mihayou’s consistent investment style: betting on a track that seems narrow and has great explosive potential.
In fact, since 2018, MiHoYo, which has accumulated a large amount of cash flow in the game industry, has begun to try to be a VC. According to incomplete statistics from the investment community, so far Mihayou has made at least dozens of investments and invested in more than 20 companies, with bold and casual moves.
In the early days, MiHoYo still invested in the field of games that he was familiar with. Among them, he invested in Xindong Network, Mystery House, Magic Sword Network, and Apeji around the game products themselves. The products are mainly mobile games. The more well-known is Xindong Network, which has both research and development and distribution capabilities. It has a number of popular word-of-mouth products such as “Sausage Party”, “Dream in the Cage”, and “The Land of Evil Fruits”, as well as the top channel community TapTap.
But that doesn’t seem to be enough. Later, Mihayou extended its hand to cutting-edge technology fields that few domestic VCs dare to touch.
Such as brain-computer interface. In 2021, Mihayou will make a rare investment in the Encephalopathy Center of Ruijin Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiaotong University. The main content of the cooperation is the development and clinical application of brain-computer interface technology. Mihayou will provide special funds, and the two parties will jointly establish “Ruijin Encephalopathy Center Tour Joint Laboratory”.
And aerospace rockets. In May 2022, Mihayou also co-invested in a private commercial aerospace company, Orient Space. The founder of the company is Yao Song, a Tsinghua scholar born in 1992.
Not long ago, it was reported that Mihayou is preparing to participate in a new round of investment in the domestic AI startup MiniMax, looking for the Chinese version of ChatGPT. Prior to this, MiHoYo had participated in the first two rounds of investment in MiniMax.
After sorting it out, Mihayou’s investment direction is “unconstrained”, and it has the momentum of a newborn calf not afraid of tigers. If there is one thing in common, these founders are all young and believe that technology can change the world. Perhaps this temperament has some similarities with the helm behind Mihayou.
Three Jiaotong University post-85s take the helm of the next banknote printing machine
It is nothing more than enough money to make Mihayou so bold and casual in the VC circle.
“Have you heard of it? A game company in Shanghai has 5 billion cash in hand, looking for money all over the world.” Since last year, this rumor has been circulating in the VC circle.
This is not an exaggeration. According to Sensor Tower data, since its global release on September 28, 2020, the cumulative global sales of “Original God” have exceeded US$4 billion. Judging from the data of overseas App Store and Google Play, “Yuan Shen” will be the game with the highest overseas revenue of Chinese mobile games in 2022, and Mihayou will also become the game company with the highest overseas revenue during the year.
And it was three boys born in 1985 of Shanghai Jiaotong University who created this miracle. In 2011, Cai Haoyu, who was about to graduate as a graduate student, and his roommates Liu Wei and Luo Yuhao, formally established Mihayou Studio in the D32 dormitory of the Minhang Campus of Shanghai Jiaotong University. Their start-up capital was 100,000 yuan from the Shanghai Science and Technology Innovation Center without interest loan. During this period, it experienced a series of twists and turns. At one time, it faced no financing and was on the verge of bankruptcy. Finally, it successfully counterattacked with the “Honkai” series and “Yuan Shen”.
Today, the three young founders of MiHoYo have successfully achieved financial freedom. Recently, the Hurun Research Institute released the “2023 Hurun Global Self-Made U40 Rich List”, in which the three founders of MiHoYo are all listed. Among them, the 36-year-old Cai Haoyu ranked 18th with a wealth of 21 billion yuan, and the other two founders Liu Wei and Luo Yuhao ranked 27th and 30th with a wealth of 11.5 billion yuan and 11 billion yuan respectively. The three founders have a total of Wealth of more than 40 billion yuan.
But the end that belongs to Mihayou is far from over. Just a few days ago, on April 26, players around the world finally waited for the public beta launch of MiHoYo’s new work “Honkai: Star Railway”. Far surpassed the “Original God” of the year.
MiHoYo officially announced a set of data. After announcing the launch time, the number of global reservations for “Honkai: Star Railway” finally exceeded 30 million. Among them, on the day when the pre-download was opened, it successively topped the APP Store free list in more than 113 countries and regions including the United States, Japan, and South Korea, surpassing the previous record of 105 countries and regions where “PUBG Mobile” was first released. As of April 27, the number of downloads on the entire network has exceeded 20 million. The official announcement will be held on April 30. The departure celebration of “Honkai: Star Railway” will be released and the first wave of benefits will be released.
So far, many commentators believe that “Honkai: Interstellar Railway” is likely to break the list and sales records of “Yuanshin” when it was first launched, and once again create a miracle of domestic two-dimensional games. After all, the number of domestic reservations for “Honkai: Interstellar Railway” is about twice that of “Yuanshin”. In overseas markets, the number of reservations for new games is also 10 times that of “Yuan Shen”.
This means that MiHoYo may create another “money printing machine”. Holding the money earned from games, but turning around to invest in cutting-edge technology, this may be the poetry and distance of the new generation of founders in China.
Source of this article: Hedgehog Commune, author: Chen Xiao, original title: “Mihayou, the most vigorous VC this year”
