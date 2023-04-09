Home Business Milan, 22 year old stabbed to death. He had a record for attempted murder
Milan, 22 year old stabbed to death. He had a record for attempted murder

Milan, 22 year old stabbed to death. He had a record for attempted murder

Milan, 22-year-old found dead on the street with stabbing wounds. He had a record for attempted murder

He is a 22-year-old Moroccan young man, homeless, with a history of drug dealing, personal injury, attempted murder and illegal carrying of weapons, the victim of last night’s fatal stabbing a Milano.

The man was noticed by some passers-by who called 112. The soldiers of the Arma, who were already patrolling the area, immediately arrived on the spot and alerted the doctors who then transported the subject, in red code , at the emergency room of the Humanitas Hospital of Rozzano. Operated and then hospitalized in intensive care, he died during the night.

The specialized personnel of the company intervened on site for the inspection Scientific Investigations Section of the Milan Investigation Unit. The man’s clothes and mobile phone were confiscated.

I Carabinieri of the Milan Companymagenta holder he was born in Investigative team they are investigating, also through the acquisition of video surveillance images and the search for witnesses, to reconstruct the facts and verify any connections with criminal dynamics in the area.

