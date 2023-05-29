Milan, 27-year-old American reports the rape in the park and then disappears

Rape in Milan, after the visit to the anti-violence center the girl disappeared

A 27-year-old US woman complained of having been raped yesterday afternoon inside the Trenno park on the north-western outskirts of Milan. She was the alleged victim around 6 pm to stop a local police patrol.

It was then accompanied in a state of strong agitation to the anti-violence center SVS of the Mangiagalli clinic, from which she then voluntarily left without being examined. Local police officers are working to track her down and also to identify the alleged perpetrator of which the woman, a designer, provided a meager description.

To alert the patrol a citizen. Once on the spot, the woman stated, in an unclear way, that she had suffered an attack, or perhaps violence.

The 27-year-old was accompanied to the Mangiagalli clinic for the rescue and investigations of the case but she left almost immediately. Her search has been going on since yesterday but she has not been found at the moment. The woman would not have clearly described the alleged attacker.

