The Municipality and Chamber of Commerce campaign for business tourism started in Milan, including incoming international buyers, sales missions, workshops and fairs abroad.

This is an initiative for the enhancement of business tourism in the area as a Mice destination – acronym for Meeting, Incentive, Conference and Exhibition, all vocation sectors of the Lombard capital -, with the “Turismo Milano Mice” project. Between June and July, two “Fam Trips” were organized with 29 international buyers and operators, which touched Milan and Monza with the visit of over 40 structures, locations, conference centers, meetings with 50 local companies through one-to-one meetings. -one digital and networking moments in presence. From 21 to 24 June for the European market and from 17 to 21 July for the North American market.

During the second half of the year, the promotion plan continues with sales missions, workshops in various countries, including the United States, France, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Participation in the trade fairs Pure Meeting & Events in Paris, Ibtm World in Spain and Imex in Las Vegas, in the United States are expected. During the first half of the year, the promotion plan also saw participation in Imex in Frankfurt and Smu in New York.

The plan, created by Promos Italia in collaboration with the Municipality of Milan and the YesMilano Convention Bureau, aims to promote the internationalization of the tourism system in the Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi areas.