Milan, Albertini: “Single party? Calenda incapable, better Letizia Moratti”

The unforgettable former mayor Albertini: “Moratti can unify the moderates”

From the end of third pole, shipwrecked between the disagreements of “two personalities who could not get along”, to the new party he wants to launch Letizia Morattiup to the future of Come on Italy. The unforgettable former mayor of Milan Gabriel Albertini sees a certain effervescence in the center and in an interview ad Affaritaliani.it Milano analyzes all possible future political scenarios. Also including the former president of Lombardy, the ‘Celeste’ in the list of potential “directors” Roberto Formigoniif only to address the increasingly fragmented popular area today.

Albertini, Renzi and Calenda didn’t last even a year together. Were you expecting it?

I was one of the promoters of a kind of manifesto that favored the alliance between Action and Italia Viva. But when it materialised, there was immediately a first difference between the two leaders precisely on the candidacy for the Chamber that he offered me Maria Elena Boschi on behalf of Renzi. Calenda preferred to indicate the deputy secretary of Action Henry Costaa most worthy person even if from Cuneo and not from Milan, in a boarding school deemed safe. There was a quarrel which gave rise to an unpleasant contrast between me and calendar only because I objected to what was, in any case, his legitimate choice. But this situation also denotes his personality and his suboptimal relationships with people. Also Enrico Letta would have something to say about this point…

So the idea of ​​a single party was right but its leader was wrong?

calendar he is unable to drive that area. If, in my small way, there have also been disagreements with me, let alone with Renzi. Their disagreements were born on choices, on people and on the political line. The two consuls worked well in theancient Rome…there was not sufficient leadership of one to absorb the other.

Will Moratti try to fit into this context?

Since there is not a sufficiently cohesive center party led by a strong leadership, perhaps you can try to unify what can be unified in a moderate area with not only socialist and liberal but also Catholic presences: best wishes and good luck. I don’t know if in the European elections he wants to present a party to reach 4% and enter Parliament. I think it is at the limit of the possibility of being able to hit the quorum.

Do you want to give her some advice?

Can try with Renzi and Calenda proposing to agree on his name. If he has ambition, go to them and say: ‘If you don’t get along with each other, and you trust me, entrust me with the leadership of the new center’.

You were also close to supporting the regional ones in Lombardy.

At first Moratti she was kind and loving. Already when there was talk of my possible candidacy a Mayor of Milan in 2021 he texted me so I felt compelled to reciprocate. She immediately ‘enlisted’ me and she wanted me to be the front runner, but she was convinced that she would be the centre-right candidate. When she was excluded, I also withdrew without however denying what I had said previously. But when I saw that the magistrate had been placed in the guarantors of her list Alfredo Robledo…

That there is bad blood between you two is well known.

If there is a magistrate with whom I have not yet finished a twenty-year conflict, it is him. Banned from Milan and transferred to Turin for serious disciplinary reasons, reduced by six months of seniority and demoted to substitute added by the Cassation, leads us to believe that all this happened due to incompatibility with Bruti Liberati. How do you put someone like him in guarantors?

Silvio Berlusconi is hospitalized in San Raffaele. But Forza Italia had already changed its structure for a few weeks at the behest of the Knight.

There is an evolution within Forza Italia after the ‘appeasement’ with the League in recent years. A pro-government wing, starting from family and companies – people like Fedele Confalonieri, Gianni Letta or his children – moved in the direction of isolating and attenuating the power of the most pro-League identitarians, a well-known position of the now former coordinator Come on Italy in Lombardy Licia Ronzulli, definitely closer to Matteo Salvini than Giorgia Meloni who didn’t want her in government. Perhaps Berlusconi has noticed that Ronzulli has made him quarrel with too many important people and for this he has arranged a reset, surrounding himself with his historical advisers and family. A balanced choice also made with the help of the partner Martha Fascinates.

The fact remains that Forza Italia remains a party in the image and likeness of Berlusconi.

Forza Italia without Berlusconi does not exist. If he retired from politics, the party would also disappear. Not having found a successor may seem like a mistake from the outside but a choice from within. Berlusconi he is an exceptional man, everything he has done has been a tremendous success. One who has this view cannot imagine that his party is not governed by him. If he stays on the field, no one is like him.

The Catholic vote, on the other hand, seems increasingly fragmented.

In the construction of a new center also Roberto Formigoni he could play a role, especially if he can become something of a martyr to justice. It should end in July the judicial processthen he could try it with the European Court of Human Rights. His is a fairly technical case of conviction without proof. The Director of Health and the Director General of the Region, any material executors of illegal decisions, and the regional council and majority councilors, co-decision makers of uncensored acts, were all acquitted, while he was convicted. There has been some evidence of acquisitions of funds but there is no evidence of malpractice as to how they were disbursed, except those 76 million that did not end up in his pocket but in a tour in which those responsible pleaded guilty and settled. In the centre, perhaps he could not be the front man, but Formigoni could collaborate as a ‘manager’.

Is there no one who can really bring the center together?

He could have done it Mario Draghiif he wanted to. But given the experience of Mario Monti, albeit different… And then Draghi never felt his political role was superior to the institutional one, so he was right to stay out of it.

As a former mayor, today is April 25th. Among the controversies of the present, do you have a memory of her?

Of the my first 25 april as mayor I don’t have a particularly pleasant memory. Although a certain period of time has passed such that I have demonstrated that I cannot be characterized as a ‘fascist’ despite being the mayor of a centre-right coalition, on Liberation Day 1998 I was booed and insulted from a wild and numerous area of ​​social and extremist centers. I decided not to speak from the stage and did so for all the following years. But even today there has not yet been a true reconciliation.

Every year he went to the tomb of the republican Carlo Borsani, a reconciliation even with the ‘forgotten’ dead.

At field X of the cemetery Musocco I obviously didn’t go on April 25, it wouldn’t have had the meaning I wanted to give it. It was an act of mercy toward those who had participated in his civil war out of loyalty to an oath and value system along with those he was destined to lose. Every year I wished there could be at least one delegate of the PNA but no one ever did. This has always left me with a lot of bitterness.

Subscribe to the newsletter

