Milan, ATM and Trenord strike on 26 May: information

Transport strike on Friday 26 May, proclaimed by the trade union organization Usb for all sectors public e private.

Milan, ATM strike: times and lines

The state Railways communicate that the staff will not be operational from 9 to 17. A Milanoas far as lines are concerned Atmthe service of the lines of surface e subways will be guaranteed until 8:45 and from 15 to 18. The journeys of lines 201, 220, 222, 230, 328, 423, 431, 433 will be guaranteed from 5:30 to 8:29 and from 15 to 17:59.

Milan, ATM strike: the reasons

Lo strikereads the website Atm, was proclaimed to ask for “wage increases of 300 euros and for a new indexation; against the procurement code, the Cutro decree and the differentiated autonomy project; for the abolition of VAT and for the price ceiling on basic necessities; for the detaxation of pensions and the minimum a One thousand Euro; for one million jobs in the PA; in defense of Basic income; for the minimum salary a 10 euro reduction in working hours a 32 hours for equal paythe right to free public servicesil right to home and for blocking evictions e evictions; for protection and health in the workplace and the introduction of the crime of homicide at work; against the subjection of educational institutions to the interests of private companies; in defense of the right to strike; against involvement in the war in Ukraine”.

Milan, Trenord strike: timetables and guaranteed lines

From 00:00 to 23:59 on Friday 26 May 2023 a strike is planned which could be joined by the infrastructure manager’s staff FerrovieNord S.p.A. and which could generate repercussions on the railway traffic of the following lines:

Milan Cadorna – Canzo/Asso, Como Lago, Novara North, Varese/Laveno North

Brescia/Iseo – Edolo

Suburban lines S2, S3, S4 and, for the section managed by FERROVIENORD, also the lines S1 Saronno – Milano Passante – Lodi, S9 Saronno – Seregno – Milano – Albairate and S13 Milano Bovisa – Pavia.

Airport connections Milan Cadorna/Milan Central/Milan Porta Garibaldi – Malpensa Airport and S50 Malpensa Airport – Bellinzona.

Also, in conjunction with the local strike, one is also being planned National rail transport strike from 09:00 to 16:59 which will affect instead all railway lines in Lombardy.

Ferrovienord: the guarantee time slots

• trains with scheduled departure times between 6.00 and 9.00 and between 18.00 and 21.00 will travel and arrive at the end of the journey.

Attention: from 21.00 on lines managed exclusively by FERROVIENORD SpA and mixed management, there may be repercussions until the end of the service.

Lines circulating on RFI infrastructure: guarantee time slots

For lines running on the infrastructure of RFI the following guarantee time slots will be active:

• trains with scheduled departure time by 9.00 and journey deadline by 10.00 will travel and arrive at the end of the journey. Service will resume at 18.00.

Mixed management trains by FerrovieNord/RFI

it is necessary to consider the estimated time of departure from the stations of Milano Bovisa and Seregno.

For the service Malpensa Expressin the event of train cancellations, non-stop buses will be established:

• between Milan Cadorna and Malpensa Airport (from Milan Cadorna they will depart from via Paleocapa, 1);

• between Busto Arsizio FS and Malpensa Airport, on the S50 line.

Trenord reports that in the time slot 9.00-17.00, in conjunction with the strike which Trenord staff can join, the trains of the S50 line could be limited to Stabio and replaced with buses in the Stabio-Malpensa section.

