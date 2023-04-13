Milan, Bennacer extends Napoli in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals

Il first round of the Italian derby of the Champions League quarterfinals if he wins the Milanwhich in front of its audience passes measure against the Napoli. In front of a sold out San Siro it ends 1-0 thanks to the paw of Bennacer during the first half, with the Neapolitans also forced into numerical inferiority in the last twenty minutes for the red in Anguissa. A result that obviously leaves everything open in view of the return, scheduled at Maradona next Tuesday.

Milan, Pioli: ‘made a Champions League match, no result would have ended the discussion’

“The return? I too am already thinking about the return, which will be another great match like this one. Great pace, great emotion, a few too many technical errors. Two very balanced and difficult matches for both. They started better than us, we dribbled badly when there was no dribbling. It’s the first time we’ve won here in Milan in the last 3 years, which means we’ve done well. There is a little bit of regret for not having taken advantage of the numerical superiority in the final, but the result can give us hope for the next round”. Milan coach Stefano Pioli explains to Prime video after the 1-0 success against Napoli in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. “Bennacer’s change? I tried to insert a wing player and put a little more central Brahim. Isma played a great match but he was a bit tired from the great work he did. Who did I like more? Everyone. Leao? Yes, certainly. I liked Giroud, I liked Tomori, we played a Champions League match. No result would have closed the shift, we will go to Naples with great confidence, aware of the difficulties”, added Pioli.

Naples, Di Lorenzo: ‘confident about the return, we’ll play it on an equal footing’

“Certainly coming to play here without a forward isn’t easy, but even with Elmas we’ve created many chances. We’re confident, we’re not the ones in the league match, but we’re playing on equal footing,” the words of Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo on Prime Video to analyze the knockout against Milan in the Champions League. “Maignan? He made a lot of saves, he’s a great goalkeeper, but we put in a good attitude. He gives me hope for the return. Absences for the return? We are a quality squad, to go through you need to win at home, we hope there will be a good atmosphere, as always this year” added Di Lorenzo.

Milan, Bennacer, there is still one match left; worked well today

“We worked well and did what the coach asked, it worked. There’s still one game to go, we play in Bologna in three days, we have to recover as best we can, do things together. We played with a good attitude, we have to continue like this.” the words of Ismael Bennacer, match winner of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals between Milan and Naples. The Algerian scored the decisive goal 1-0.

Milan-Naples 1-0. Bennacer scored and Anguissa was sent off. The breaking latest news of the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Not even a minute on the clock and the blues build the first gigantic chance of the match: Anguissa proposes low from the right, the ball slips to the far post where it is all alone Kvaratskhelia, whose left with a sure blow is blocked by Krunic almost on the line. The visitors continued to press by kicking twice more within minutes with Anguissa and Zielinski both cleared for corners without too much trouble by an attentive Maignan. After a muted start, the Rossoneri also conquered the field who first took the measures with Leao (left-footed just wide after a ball and chain ride on the break)then in the 40th minute they hit with Bennacer at the end of a splendid restart, started by a magic in Brahim Diaz and concluded by the Algerian’s left-handed player on an assist from Leao. In added time before the break, Milan almost doubled their lead, hitting one clamorous crossing with a Kjaer zuccata on Theo’s corner.

Napoli returns from the locker room, immediately starting to press on the accelerator, in search of the goal that can restore parity: in the 50th minute Elmas tries to head in a cross from Kvaratskhelia, Maignan takes a step back and deflects for a corner with the help of crossbar. However, Spalletti’s team struggles to create clear chances and since 74′ is also forced into numerical inferiority due to an ingenuity by Anguissa, who remedied two yellow cards in just a few seconds. Despite the man down, Napoli proudly tries and in the final they come close to equalizing a couple of times, first with Di Lorenzo (super parade of Maignan) and then with Olivera, whose header slips just over the crossbar.

Bennacer (photo Lapresse)

MILAN-NAPLES 1-0 TABLE

Scorers: 40′ Bennacer

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kjær, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Brahim Diaz (from 80′ Rebic), Bennacer (from 67′ Saelemaekers), Leao; Giroud. Unavailable: Mirante, Ballo-Toure, Kalulu, Florenzi, Origi, Thiaw, Messias, Pobega, Gabbia, De Ketelaere. All. Pioli.

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret, Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Mario Rui (from 81′ Olivera); Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski (81′ free); Lausanne (69′ Raspadori), Elmas, Kvaratskhelia (81′ Politano). A disp.: Idasia, Gollini, John Jesus, Ostigaard, Gaetano, Bereszinski. All. Spalletti.

Referee: István Kovács (ROU)

Note: Yellow cards: 38′ Zielinski, 61′ Bennacer, 70′ and 74′ Anguissa, 70′ Di Lorenzo, 78′ Kim, 90’+3 Saelemaekers, 90+3 Rrahmani, Calabria. Expelled: 74′ Anguissa. Recovery time: 4′ 1T, 5′ 2T.

