Milan closes at +0.9% aiming for a Fed break, the run of Mfe stops

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Upside session for the European stock exchanges, on the day of the Federal Reserve, with the Ftse Mib in Milan which closed up by almost one percentage point (+0.88%). Purchases favored raw materials, banks and cars, with the bet that the US central bank will take a break by keeping rates unchanged after 10 consecutive hikes. This forecast was strengthened by the data on producer prices for May, after the one on inflation released yesterday, both pointing towards a cooling of inflationary pressures. The market will then closely follow the statements of the Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, to understand whether – as half of the operators expect – rate hikes will resume in July. In Piazza Affari, when many corporate events were canceled for the national day of mourning for Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral, the movements were mostly sectoral, with the banks and Tim in the spotlight. In Europe, in Frankfurt the Dax40 rose by 0.49%, in Paris the Cac40 by 0.52%, in Amsterdam the Aex by 0.48% and in London the Ftse100 by a more limited 0.10 per cent.

Wall Street shuts down after the Fed. The Dow Jones lost 0.68% to 33,980.72 points, the Nasdaq rose 0.39% to 13,626.48 points while the S&P 500 advanced 0.08% to 4,372.67 points.

FTSE Mib Stock Exchange performance Loading…

Tim snap, buy on banks

Milan was supported by the banks, with Unicredit the best in the sector at +3.27% and Mps (+2.43%) well bought. High attention on Tim (+4.54%), rewarded by the possibility that the F2i infrastructure fund supports Kkr in the network game, unblocking the current stalemate and with the sector galvanized by the alliance between Vodafone and Ck Hutchinson in the United Kingdom. The other theme that has captured the attention of Piazza Affari is the one that revolves around the disappearance of Silvio Berlusconi, on the day of the state funeral which was held in the afternoon in the Milan Cathedral. In fact, the race of Media for Europe stocks stopped and closed the session down (-2.82% for Mfe A and -2.45% for MfeB), after the sprint in the last few sessions (+25% for shares of type A and +16% for those of type B, which have more weight in terms of voting rights and are less volatile). The speculation on the shares started in view of the succession of the controlling share of Fininvest which will be clarified at the opening of the will of its founder, on the one hand, and by the possible aims of foreign groups and new investors. However, in addition to the declarations of the interested parties (from Fininvest itself to Pier Silvio Berlusconi) which all went in the direction of continuity and stability, the latest leaks on testamentary dispositions – reported by Il Messaggero – speak of indications that point precisely to the application of of stability, which lock down extraordinary decisions avoiding wars in the family or possible conflicts between children.

Well the car. Outside the Ftse Mib, pay attention to the quarterly reports

In the rest of the Milan price list, purchases rewarded banks and finance companies and cars (+1.3% Stellantis and +1.2% Iveco Group). At the bottom of the list are Leonardo (-1.76%), Saipem (-1.75%) and Recordati (-1.14%). Outside the Ftse Mib, a 6.76% leap for Dovalue after the shareholders’ agreement signed between the two main shareholders (Fortress and Bain) which will account for 41.8% of the capital, up 5.5% AbitareIn which presented the half-yearly accounts with a sharp drop in debt and the announcement of the distribution of an extraordinary coupon. Sales on Ovs (-7.5%) which expanded the red at the beginning of the session after the quarterly and despite the confirmation of the forecasts for 2023.

Euro goes back to 1.08 dollars. Weak oil, rising gas

On the currency side, the dollar weakened to its lowest level for several weeks, thus allowing the euro to steadily rise above 1.08 to 1.085 (from 1.0819 yesterday evening at the close of the continental markets). The single currency trades at 151.18 yen (151.18), while the dollar/yen ratio is at 139.33 from 139.99. Oil, after a bullish morning, reversed course after US inventories data showed an unexpected rise in reserves. At the end of the day in Europe, August Brent was at 74.05 dollars a barrel (-0.32%) and July Wti at 69.15 dollars a barrel (-0.39%). The price of gas in Europe is on the rise (+5%): in the future of July in Amsterdam it rises to 38 euros per MWh.