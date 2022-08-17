Home Business Milan closes at over -1%, Stm and Saipem at the bottom of the Ftse Mib
Milan closes at over -1%, Stm and Saipem at the bottom of the Ftse Mib

The streak of four consecutive rises in Piazza Affari is interrupted. The Ftse Mib closed -1.11% at 22,741 points, following the weakness of Wall Street. Today, July retail sales in the US were slightly below market expectations (0% growth versus + 0.1% consensus) while June growth was revised to 0.8% from 1. %. In Europe, focus on the umpteenth acceleration of inflation in Great Britain which, in July, rose more than expected, reaching 10.1%, the highest level in forty years.

On the corporate front, on the other hand, the collapse of almost 90% of the quarterly profit of Target stands out, thanks to the repercussions of the decision to implement large discounts to reduce unsold stocks.

Among the single stocks of Piazza Affari, a drop of over 4% for STM, which pays for the weakness of the entire tech sector. Saipem also down 4%. Also bad today TIM (-2.63%) and Pirelli (-3.27%). Rises for defensive stocks such as Italgas (+ 0.8%) and Terna (+ 0.59%).

