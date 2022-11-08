Listen to the audio version of the article

The Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation restarts with the planning of sporting events and activities, the organization of hospitality, and the search for sponsors. Ordinary activity has continued so far, even in this phase of waiting for the new ad. Now with the arrival of Andrea Varnier the construction of the actual budget will restart. Not without difficulty, considering that the problems of finding sponsors are now being added to extra costswhich could further increase the budget, which today is worth about 1.5 billion.

The budget to make ends meet

According to the budget drawn up a year ago, the IOC will invest 540 million (plus another 400 million dollars in services); 550 million will come, according to expectations, from sponsors; 200 million from ticket sales; 50 million will come from merchandising; 200 million from collateral events. Obviously, according to the dossier, local and regional authorities guarantee in the event of budget gaps. It will be assessed whether the objectives set will be achievable with regard to tickets and sponsors, after the pandemic and after the international energy crisis. At the moment the sponsorship contracts are worth approx 50-60 million.

Sports facilities

Then there are the sports infrastructure facilities. It is a chapter of about 500 million, between public and private intervention.

In Veneto there are structures to be modernized that will be borne by the public sector, and with little possibility of recovering the investment after the Winter Games. This is the runway from bob a Cortina, which will need 70 million for the restructuring, borne by the Veneto Region; andovale to Baselga di Piné, for the remaking of which could serve up to a hundred million, borne by the Autonomous Province of Trento. These are the two works that present the greatest criticality at this time.

In Milan, however, the main works will be carried out by the private sector. The Return to Italy in the Santa Giulia district, with a 180 million project financing (therefore managed and built by private companies), where men’s hockey will be held, while the women’s hockey will take place at Palasharp, to be restored, for an amount of approximately 8 million, again in project financing. Short track and figure skating will be held at the forum in Assago of Milanwhich is already in operation and which should need a simpler makeover.