The project of the Oval for speed skating for Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics has a commissioner, the same one who is taking care of the infrastructures and connections in Veneto and Lombardy: Luigi Valerio Sant’Andreaformer government commissioner at the 2026 World Ski Championships in Cortina.

He will be the one to take over the redevelopment dossier of the’Ice rink oval, in Baselga di Piné, in Trentino. A project around which doubts arose last year, given that for a few months Milan had had the suggestion of taking speed skating home, with the idea that the Civic Arena “Gianni Brera” could be for two weeks turned into a track. But nothing to do, the technical tests have shown that the ice in Milan either melts too easily or needs too high maintenance costs. In addition, the sporting regulations provide for now that the race takes place indoors.

So we start again from Basaelga of Piné, where there is already an oval, which will be equipped and made suitable. However, this is a delicate project, which will need an investment.

In the meantime, the first meeting between the commissioner and the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, flanked by the provincial coordinator for the 2026 Games Tito Giovannini and the general manager of the Handicraft, Commerce, Promotion, Sport and Tourism Department. «A useful comparison to verify the coordination methods and the technical-administrative aspects, considering the need to proceed quickly on the work, for which the Municipality of Baselga di Pinè is completing the feasibility project – specifies Maurizio Fugatti -. The decision to include the Olympic facility in Miola among the new assignments to extraordinary commissioners responds to the objective of shortening the time for carrying out the strategic works requested by the community and necessary for the development of the territory. Naturally, these include the redevelopment of the structure that will host the long track speed skating competitions for the 2026 Winter Games, in which Trentino will be the protagonist ».