The new CEO of the Foundation has been chosen to manage the 2026 Milan and Cortina Winter Olympics. Sara Michele Uva to ferry the cities, the two regions involved – Lombardy and Veneto – and the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano towards the event that will involve all winter sports (hockey, short track and figure skating will be held in Milan) .

Michele Uva replaces Vincenzo Novari, which until now has tried to carry out the work on the sponsorship front. The target indicated in the budget would be around 500 million from companies and sponsors (one third of the foundation’s overall budget), of which the ongoing negotiations would currently involve contracts for a total of 280 million. However, the agreements actually signed amount to 18 million. Obviously, the situation has become complicated over the years, first because of Covid and now because of the higher energy costs due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Uva is a sports manager, born in 64. Director of Football& Social Responsability della Uefawas also CEO of Coni Servicespresident of the Serie A women’s volleyball league and vice president of Uefa.

In his curriculum the role of dg stands out in Parma football from 1996 to 2001; then from November 2002 he was vice president and CEO of Lazio.

Uva will now have to lead a foundation in which the Mef has entered with an important role, always sharing governance with local authorities. It was the latter – in particular the governor of Lombardy Attilio Fontana and the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala – who had asked the government for a change of pace. This decision is one of the last decision-making acts of the executive led by Mario Draghi, who in the Aid bis decree had already included, at the beginning of August, the participation of the Mef in the Olympics society.