Listen to the audio version of the article

The good expectations on attendance at the Salone del Mobile, and more generally in Milan for the Design Week which will begin on Monday 17 April, seem to receive additional confirmation every day from tourism operators. Today, the online travel agency eDreams also released the data on bookings for the Lombard capital during the Design Week and speaks of an 8% growth compared to last June’s edition of the Salone.

39% of arrivals by air concern Italy, with an increase of 24% compared to the 2022 Show and with a prevalence of bookings from Naples, followed by Catania, Lamezia Terme and Bari. Most Italians (48% ) will stay in the city for three or four days, while 29% will stay for two days instead.

If instead we look at the bookings from abroad detected by eDreams, the majority were made by the Spanish (21%), followed by the French (19%) and the Germans (12%). Among the cities of origin of travelers from abroad, Paris ranks first (first city of origin of visitors also in absolute terms), Barcelona in second and Madrid in third.

Furthermore, the French are the travelers who intend to stop in Milan for a longer than average stay: 11% of them will in fact stay seven or eight days, compared, for example, to 4% of Portuguese visitors. It is precisely from Portugal, however, that the most marked increase in bookings for the dates of the Show has been recorded. Compared to 2022, the bookings made by the Portuguese have in fact grown by 90%, those of the French by 84% and those of the Spaniards by 10%.