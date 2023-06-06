Milan, farewell to Maldini and the “Mister moneyball”. Theo and Maignan enraged

Milan, the big names on a rampage. Conte threatens Pioli’s bench

Storm at Milan’s homethe fourth place in the championship and the semifinal of Champions to American ownership RedBird they are not enough. Cardinal decided to relieve him of his duties Maldini e Massara, considered the main culprits for the poor results this season. The owner of the Rossoneri club has summoned Maldini to the hotel in Corso Venezia. The face to face is lasted 35 minutes. The main reason for the dispute was the budget of 50 million euros for the market. Which corresponds to the income of those who qualify for the Champions League. Massara and the partner would have liked more money. To compete with the big ones in Europe. The Americans have pointed out the spending flop of the latest market: De Ketelaere and Origi. There have been too differences on Pioli. That would be on the grill even if the contract expires in 2025. But there are rumors about a interest in Antonio Conte.

Read also: Milan, Cardinal-Maldini goodbye. Promoted Moncada. And Furlani…

Read also: Ibrahimovic like Van Basten, when San Siro and Milan say ‘God Bye’

For Cardinal now the priority is account management. The team, as soon as they learned of it, was furious. Lion he has just signed a renewal of his contract with the current management and he could have made a different choice. Theo Hernandez could leave. As well as Maignan, who also arrived with the technical project of Maldini and Massara. At the decisive meeting Cardinale was accompanied by Giorgio Furiani, CEO and former manager of Elliott. To manage the transfer market now they could be Geoffrey Moncada and Hendrick Amstadt. writes that the farewell of Maldini and Massara will be the occasion for a change of pace on the part of Cardinale. What time will handle more firsthand the business of the Rossoneri. The manager believes the model market “Mister Moneyball”. Or that of the players selected basically you gave.

Subscribe to the newsletter

