Milan-Leao, award Sporting? Record: Lille pays the 20 million

Milan and Rafa Leao are closer to the renewal of the contract expiring in June 2024. According to the Portuguese newspaper Record, the Lille would have decided to take charge of the “Lodo Sporting”, i.e. the payment of the fine that the Rossoneri striker has with the Portuguese club. It all started after Rafael Leao unilaterally terminated his contract in the summer of 2018 to move to Lille for free, following the violent attack suffered in the club’s sports center by the Sporting Lisbon ultras. At that point the Leões had appealed to the competent bodies.

And now, according to Record, Lille will take full responsibility for the total 20.3 million (16.5 in compensation plus 3.8 in interest) following the lost appeal at the Swiss Federal Court, which confirmed the joint sentence by Lille issued by the TAS of Lausanne. If the news is confirmed, 20% of his annual salary will be deconfiscated from AC Milan’s Portuguese striker which, currently, is subtracted from him as a sum to be paid to Sporting.

Milan-Leao, renewal closer. Giroud almost done

Once the fine has been cancelled, the extension of the contract between Rafael Leao and Milan could arrive with the player who wants to stay on for the Rossoneri and would see his salary rise from 1.5 million euros net per season to 5 million euros plus bonuses (up to 7). For some days he has been filtering optimism about the renewal of the contract, although certainly there qualification for the next Champions League by the Rossoneri could be decisive for keeping Leao again next year by keeping away the sirens of the top European clubs in the summer.

Milan close to prolonging the marriage also with Olivier Giroud. The French striker will expire at the end of the season and there are many clubs thinking of him, but the white smoke with the AC Milan club seems very close on the basis of a new annual agreement at 3.5 million euros per season plus bonuses .

