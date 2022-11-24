Listen to the audio version of the article

Neither inflation nor material costs – or pouring rain – are slowing down the construction site of the Mind Innovation District in Milan, in the former Expo area, where the offer of spaces is growing and the building of partnerships for the development of biomedical research is growing. tech and support for start-ups. The latter is the “bridge” between Mind and the Bovisa Campus. Lendlease and the Politecnico di Milano have in fact signed an agreement – ​​the Mind-Bovisa connection – to attract new startups. «Lendlease will allocate 2,000 m2 of space at Mind to research projects led by the Polytechnic (which will be its incubator) – explained Stefano Minini, Head of the Mind project – and, at the same time, 300 m2 of space on the Campus will be entrusted to Lendlease Bovisa which it will use to host start-ups in the acceleration phase».

The agreement, with a duration of 10 years, provides for the initial allocation of one million by Lendlease and the activation of projects with an estimated minimum value of one million. «Similarly to what we do with the University of Berkeley and the Berkeley Skydeck Europe project – explained Andrea Ruckstuhl, head of Continental Europe of Lendlease – in Italy we increasingly intend to invest as seed investor e venture capitalist to attract investment.

Not just universities. The Extend pole has already established itself in Mind, the national technology transfer pole entirely dedicated to the biopharmaceutical sector, created by Angelini Ventures (the corporate venture capital of Angelini Industries), together with the German company Evotec and Cdp Venture Capital. Extend starts with a total endowment of over 23 million, subscribed by Cdp Venture Capital (15 million euros) and by partners and co-investors Evotec and Angelini Ventures. With a target of 30 million, the investment plan plans to finance around 50 proof of concept and 40 startups focused on cell and gene therapies.

In the meantime, from the recovery of the former Expo structures «the construction of 200 coworking desks continues in an area of ​​1500 square meters between offices, retail and laboratories with a pre-let that has already reached 75% and full occupancy within the opening which will be in September 2023». The next entities that will enter the “Mind galaxy” are Diesse Diagnostica Senese Spa (at the beginning of 2023) and the association of hospital managers Fadoi.