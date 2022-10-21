Prevalence of sales in Piazza Affari with the Ftse Mib index which marks -0.89% at 21,508 points after the first few minutes of trading. Among the individual stocks, pronounced weakness for Interpump with -2.49%, followed by Moncler with -2.4% and Saipem (-2.3%). The only stocks in the Ftse Mib that have risen well are Bper (+ 1.16%) and Diasorin (+ 0.58%). Plus sign also for Unicredit (+ 0.28%).

Yesterday Wall Street closed in the red (-0.3% the Dow Jones and -0.8% the S&P 500) at the end of a fluctuating day characterized by Tesla’s fall of -6.5% in the aftermath of the quarterly results. Snap’s earnings weigh on tech stocks in the US as the company warned that fourth-quarter revenue growth would be flat due to inflation.

The VIX remained in the 30 area, confirming the still high volatility that reigns on the markets. US 10-year Treasury yields rose 4.26%, jumping 23 basis points this week, heading for a series of 12-week hikes, the longest since 1984.

“The early week’s rebound in equities on a slightly better start to the earnings season is fading,” IG experts commented this morning. Asian markets resumed their decline as US data and Fed comments continued to indicate the need to raise rates. ” The spotlight was also on the other side of the Channel with Prime Minister Liz Truss’s decision to step down, which was met with sterling and gilts reacting positively.