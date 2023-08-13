Violent storm in Milan (photo via Twitter)

Milan parks, new reopenings after the July storm

Other parks and fenced gardens in Milan reopen, closed by union ordinance following the storm that hit the city on 25 July last. Specifically, from Saturday 12 August, after the maintenance and restoration operations and the investigations carried out by the agronomist technicians and the related reports that certify the usability of the users in safety, access will also be permitted to the Pope John Paul II park (ex park of the Basilicas), to the Roberto Bazlen garden, to the park of Villa Scheibler, in which felling, pruning and reclamation interventions were carried out.

Milan: the parks already reopened from 8 August

The new list, clarifies a note from Palazzo Marino, is added to the previous reopenings, arranged starting from 8 August for the first 18 fenced urban parks: Guastalla garden, Rotonda della Besana, Pippa Bacca garden, Villa Finzi parks, Trotter, Citylife, Boscoincittà, via Chiesa Rossa park, Franco Verga garden, Nicolò Savarino park, Oreste del Buono garden, Villa Litta park. At the same time, the green areas at the entrance to the hospital in viale Monza, via Zanoia, via Guerzoni, via Val di Bondo 11/15, via Sant’Arnaldo, via Medardo Rosso – Boltraffio – Farini are again usable.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

