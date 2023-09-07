Home » Milan, pre-match kit with Nerazzurri stripes: ultras rise up. And the club…
Milan, pre-match kit with Nerazzurri stripes: ultras rise up. And the club…

Milan, pre-match kit with Nerazzurri stripes: ultras rise up. And the club…

The AC Milan striped kit is withdrawn from the online store

AC Milan, kit with Nerazzurri stripes. The Rossoneri fans arise. Ultras: “Disrespectful and intolerable”

AC Milan’s new pre-match kit (and line also including jackets and tracksuits) is talking about the Nerazzurri stripes which left some fans perplexed (blue sleeve next to the black torso on the tracksuit, or blue detail on a black background on the shirt).

AC Milan’s Curva Sud immediately clarified in a press release that “producing a pre-match kit with a reference to Inter’s colors is disrespectful and intolerable” and asked Milan for an immediate change of course: “We expect a company as precise and serious as ours, sensitive to the issues that characterize today’s world (see third shirt), to be just as attentive to the history that distinguishes us, handing down only colors and symbols that have always distinguished our club. We are confident that those responsible will fix everything as soon as possible”.

Milan withdraws the kit with Nerazzurri stripes from the market

And in these hours the clothing line with the Nerazzurri stripe is no longer available on official store online of Milan. Start the withdrawal procedures from the market also from physical stores.

See also  Pnrr, EU approval: ok for the third installment of 18.5 billion and the changes to the fourth

