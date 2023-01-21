Listen to the audio version of the article

The event dedicated to the world of living and Home Décor returns to Milan. From 26 to 29 January, the pavilions of Fiera Milano in Rho will exhibit the products and novelties of over 500 brands, 40% arriving from abroad, from 28 countries, including France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The proposals at the fair concern the sectors of decoration, table and kitchen accessories, textiles and fragrances, gift items. A sector that – according to data collected by Export Planning – confirmed in 2022 the positive trend of 2021, when it had grown in value by 24.5%. World trade in the Home sector should close 2022 with a new record of 158.1 billion euros, double compared to ten years ago, when the value was 68 billion.

All the main segments of the sector have largely recovered levels of world trade above the pre-pandemic levels. In particular, the miscellaneous household items segment recorded record growth in values ​​in euro on average in 2022 (+52.3%, equal to +30.3% at constant prices), reaching a level of 36.5 billion euro.

Forecasts for 2026 for the «Home» sector



The major contributions to the growth in world demand for the sector should come from the US market in the next few years, with imports increasing by over 11 billion euros, equal to an average annual increase of almost 6 percentage points. The German market follows (2.4 billion euros of higher imports in the period 2023-2026, +5.6%), the United Kingdom (+2.1 billion, equal to +7.2%), the Netherlands (+ 1.7 billion, +6.7%) and Japan (+1.5 billion, +6.5%).

L’export di made in Italy

Estimates for 2022 of Italian exports in the Home sector forecast growth in euro values ​​of 11.2% compared to 2021, with over 26 percentage points more than pre-pandemic values, for a record value of 2.6 billion euros.