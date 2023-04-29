Home » Milan, public transport strike on Tuesday 2 May
Business

Milan, public transport strike on Tuesday 2 May

by admin
Milan, public transport strike on Tuesday 2 May

Milan, public transport strike on Tuesday 2 May

It could be a return from the deck of the1 Maggio uphill for the Milanese commuters. In fact, a public transport strike is scheduled for Tuesday 2 Mayas also confirmed by a note from Atm.

Thus the press release: “Tuesday 2 May the union Faisa conference called a nationwide public transport strike. In Milan, the strike could have consequences on our lines from 8.45 to 12.45″.

The strike was called “to claim the lack of content essential to the category in the CCNL, especially in relation to the ongoing increase in the cost of living, safety at work, working hours and organization and all those issues that require urgent and necessary attention”.

On April 30 and May 1, the railway staff goes on strike

The railway staff could instead put train traffic at risk for 24 hours between 30 April and 1 May. While on May 2, in addition to public transport workers, members of the acronyms also cross their arms Slai-Prol-Cobas, for a national general strike of solidarity of the personnel employed by companies in the private, cooperative and public service procurement sectors, as reported by Milano Today.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Piazza Affari flat at the start of the week, Ferrari flies at + 5%

You may also like

Usa: economy with the handbrake, but it also...

Thurgau Griesser Group has lost momentum

Meloni, goodbye to the Orbans on duty: axis...

Real estate prices are rising in Thurgau

What forgets those who play to attack Italy...

Which Jordan never wants again

Polls, the Democratic Party is over 20 percent:...

Super interest for defecting customers who come back

Generali approves the financial statements (and the coupon)....

Why everyone is chasing a college degree

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy