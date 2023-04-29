Milan, public transport strike on Tuesday 2 May

It could be a return from the deck of the1 Maggio uphill for the Milanese commuters. In fact, a public transport strike is scheduled for Tuesday 2 Mayas also confirmed by a note from Atm.

Thus the press release: “Tuesday 2 May the union Faisa conference called a nationwide public transport strike. In Milan, the strike could have consequences on our lines from 8.45 to 12.45″.

The strike was called “to claim the lack of content essential to the category in the CCNL, especially in relation to the ongoing increase in the cost of living, safety at work, working hours and organization and all those issues that require urgent and necessary attention”.

On April 30 and May 1, the railway staff goes on strike

The railway staff could instead put train traffic at risk for 24 hours between 30 April and 1 May. While on May 2, in addition to public transport workers, members of the acronyms also cross their arms Slai-Prol-Cobas, for a national general strike of solidarity of the personnel employed by companies in the private, cooperative and public service procurement sectors, as reported by Milano Today.

