Milan queen of fines, the Municipality collects 151 million

Milano is confirmed at the top of the ranking of Italian municipalities that have recorded the highest revenues thanks to traffic fines. The says it Codacons, which elaborated the official reporting data that local authorities must provide to the government by 31 May each year to then be published on the web platform of the Ministry of the Interior. “With over 151.5 million euros in receipts forfeited in 2022, Milan is the Italian city that earns the most thanks to penalties for violations of the Highway Code” analyzes Codacons. Collections from fines in 2022 grew by 37% to 547 million.

It takes second place Romawith 133 million euros, and much more detached are found Firenze (46 million euros), Bologna (43 million) e Torino (about 40 million). Considering the top 20 Italian cities, the proceeds of road fines reached the remarkable figure of 547 million euros in 2022, with a growth of 37.4% compared to 2021, when the same cities examined by Codacons collected a total of 398 million euros.

Florence is the Italian queen of speed cameras, with revenues of 23.2 million euros in 2021. Milan follows with 12.9 million fines for speed cameras, and Genoa with 10.7 million. In Naples, the fines imposed by speed cameras guaranteed proceeds of just 18,700 euros. Potenza is instead the city that has seen the revenues grow the most, going from 1.1 million euros in 2021 to 3.7 million last year, with an increase of 224%. To help Italian citizens contest unfair fines, Codacons has organized a webinar for June 12 where lawyers and industry experts will provide information to fined motorists.