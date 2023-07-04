Home » Milan, Sala and Salvini at the inauguration of the new M4 stops
Beppe Sala and Matteo Salvini

“Beppe said that has seen six of infrastructure ministers since work on the M4 began, I realize that in the next few years you will only see one inaugurating everything there is to inaugurate”. Thus the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matthew Salvini replied to the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, that during theinauguration of the two stops on the M4 line he underlined that “since the works of the M4 started, you are the sixth Minister for Infrastructures. It is our duty to think about things in the long term”. “Because this fills me with enthusiasm and joy – Salvini added again – I take your cue to say that infrastructures don’t have a political color, they aren’t right or left“.

Salvini: “M4 and Ponte sul Strait, green and environmentally friendly works”

“A regime the M4 will result in a saving of 75,000 tons of CO2 in the air. The Bridge over the Strait 140,000 tonnes of CO2 saved when fully operational. These are green works, environmentally friendly even with work”, added Salvini.

Sala: “The next step will be the M6”

“The Milanese underground system, which will be accomplished with M6, it will lead to 86 million transits per year. For a city like Milan it is an incredible number, but it is a number that is needed to keep Milan in the category of international cities”. The mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala said “I think this falls within the will of all of us to change the Milanese public transport system for the better,” he added.

Sala: “Institutional harmony is needed to move forward”

“In the world of public works it is important to leave because once you leave you have an obligation to move forward – added Sala – PThis is why we are here, to celebrate, but we are already thinking about what to do to move forward and therefore Baggio, Monza, the M6. This can only be done on one condition: that there is institutional harmony, even among the differences, but on this issue we consider the good of the city and the importance of working together”

