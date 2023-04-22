Milan, sexual violence on a regional train: 36-year-old Egyptian arrested

Sexual assault on train in Milan, arrested after complaint

A 36-year-old Egyptian national was arrested on charges of sexual assault after a girl reports being attacked in her Polfer of Treviglio (Bergamo) in the first days of April on a train passing through Milan.

According to the young woman’s story, the man would have been “kind and helpful” at the beginning giving her the information she requested then, “taking advantage of the absence of other passengers in the meantime alighting at other stops”, he allegedly “forced her to perform sexual acts”, despite her resistance.

The investigations, it is reported by the State Police, were started immediately and led to the conclusion that the accused was “gravely suspected” of the fact. Polfer and the Flying Squad made use of the images recorded by the surveillance cameras on board the train. The 36-year-old was arrested on the basis of an order signed by the investigating judge at the request of the prosecutor and taken to San Vittore.

