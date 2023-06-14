Milan Stock Exchange close to year highs. Tim on the front lines

The index is back close to 28,000

Up session for the European stock exchanges, on the day of the Fed. The Milan stock exchange closed the sixth positive session out of the last seven with an increase. The index rose by 0.9 to 27,817 points which represents a two-month high. The top is approaching 28,000 which has so far been an invaalibule threshold. Purchases favored raw materials, banks and cars, with the bet that the US central bank will take a break by keeping rates unchanged, after 10 consecutive hikes.

US producer prices

This forecast was strengthened by the data on producer prices for May, after the one on inflation released yesterday, both pointing towards a cooling of inflationary pressures. The market will then closely follow Powell’s statements, to understand whether – as half of the operators expect – rate hikes will resume in July. In Piazza Affari, on a day in which many corporate events were canceled due to the national day of mourning for the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi, the movements were mostly sectoral.

Bloomberg alert on banks

Banco BPM, Unicredit, BPER are the best blue chips with earnings above +2%. Andrea Orcel’s bank, together with Mediolanum, are two of the preferred stocks by analysts of Banca Imi (Intesa Sanpaolo group) for price, solidity and growing dividends. Yet just today comes an almost alarmist analysis by Bloomberg of our institutions: “The ECB is about to test the resilience of the continent’s banking sector by having lenders repay around half a trillion euros in pandemic-era loans, in one go. While the roughly €4 trillion of excess liquidity circulating in the financial system should limit the overall impact of the gigantic payback, individual companies and individual countries could be put under strain, economists and analysts say. Small Italian lenders are the biggest concern, with Greek banks not far behind.” It will be like this?

Tim on the front lines

Milan was supported by the banks, with Unicredit the best in the sector at +3.27% and Mps (+2.43%) well bought. High attention on Tim (+4.54%), rewarded by the possibility that the F2i infrastructure fund supports Kkr in the network game, unblocking the current stalemate and with the sector galvanized by the alliance between Vodafone and Ck Hutchinson in the United Kingdom. The Mfe shares are holding back (-2.82% the A, -2.45% the B): the market, which has pushed the prices since the death of Silvio Berlusconi, awaits confirmation of the continuity in the controlling holding company Fininvest.

Oil goes back down

Oil, after a bullish morning, reversed course after US inventories data showed an unexpected rise in reserves. At the end of the day in Europe, August Brent was at 74.05 dollars a barrel (-0.32%) and July Wti at 69.15 dollars a barrel (-0.39%). The price of gas in Europe is on the rise (+5%): the future July in Amsterdam rises to 38 euros per MWh (+9%)

Bonds

The 10-year Treasury yield is little moved at 3.78%. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her department is monitoring any signs of trouble in the market as the government rebuilds liquidity through intense issuance of government bonds following the recent deal to suspend the cap. of the debt.

10-year Bund 2.45%. Berlin placed 4.5 billion of a new 30-year green bond with a fixed coupon of 1.80%. Requests exceeded 29 billion.

10-year BTP at 4.09%. LThe spread is at 164 basis points, at its lowest since April 2022.