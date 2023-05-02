Milan stock exchange closed down by 1.7%. Bad oil and banking

Weak European markets: oil crash

Sudden slowdown of the European stock exchanges which, after an initial part of the session with contained declines, decisively took the downward path in the wake of the “red” of Wall Street and the thud of oil (about -4% for both Brent and WTI ). Piazza Affari sells 1.65% weighted by Saipem (-5.4%), Tenaris (-4.8%) and Eni (-4%). Campari (+2.2%) and St (+1.8%) resist on the Ftse Mib. Among the other Stock Exchanges, the worst are Madrid (-1.3%), Paris (-1.2%) and Frankfurt (-1%).

Gas Natural below 38 euro/mWh, on new lows for 14 months