Milan stock exchange closed down on April 25th. Banks are bad

Central bankers are fanning the flames

Negative closure for the Milan Stock Exchange which is unable to exceed 27 thousand. To sink the list were the banks whose index fell by 2%. On Wall Street, the FIRST REPUBLIC BANK -27% falls to historic lows, after the flight of 100 billion in deposits. In Europe, Ubs suffers, whose profits halved in the quarter BPM -3% and UNICREDIT -2.t%. For Websim these are two purchase opportunities. The Wall Street Journal highlighted Unicredit’s ability to record the highest profits of the last decade in 2022, leading the stock to double in one year. Banco Bpm remains at the center of any possible restructuring of the banking system. Still bad for Tim (-2.4%): the weight is the uncertainty on the execution of the network sales project after the offers arrived from Cdp and Kkr and the critical position expressed by the first shareholder Vivendi. Oil stocks were down in the afternoon thanks to the sharp drop in crude oil prices: -2.85% Tenaris, -2.5% Saipem.

Waiting for US data

expectation of the macroeconomic data expected in the second part of the week (US GDP and Eurozone, price index of personal consumption expenditure in the United States) and the prospect of further tightening of ECB rates. Isabel Schnabel, ECB Governing Council member, did not rule out a new hike of 50 basis points in May and the chief economist of Frankfurt, Philip Lane, reiterated that it is not yet the time to stop the rate hike.

The spread at 187 points

The spread closed slightly higher on a day of strong purchases on Eurozone bonds due to the flight from risk linked to new fears about the banking sector. In the final stages, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity stands at 189 basis points, up by two points compared to the 187 of yesterday’s reference. The yield of the BTP closed at 4.26% from the 4.36% of yesterday’s closing. The fall in the yield on the German Bund was even more pronounced, falling from 2.49% to 2.38%.

For Moody’s, Italy is at risk but Jefferies doesn’t believe it

Italy runs the risk of ending up on the list of countries with credit rating below sufficient, that is, the Investment Grande (IG) certification. To write it today in a note is Moody’s, rating agency that today assigns the Baa3- rating to Italian debt, just one step above the threshold that separates what is investable from what is junk. Analysts Kelvin Dalrymple and Scott Phillips warn that low growth and debt-service spending risk further weakening Italy’s fiscal position. Jefferies èero analysts see it differently. They argue that the risk is not imminent. “The rule requires that two of the three agencies exclude Italy from the index “and this is an event with very low probabilities” Jefferies analysts explain.