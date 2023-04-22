Milan Stock Exchange closes April 21 session higher Male Tim

Tim is unable to recover: in three days -13%

The Milan Stock Exchange closes an uncertain session on the upside just like the other European stock exchanges, in a phase in which the lists await signals on rates. The macro data on the calendar had no effect, with the Eurozone PMI indices testifying to an improvement in the economy, as did the US PMI in the afternoon. S&P’s verdict on Italy’s sovereign rating will arrive later in the evening, even if operators are not expecting any surprises. On the list stands out the new retreat of Tim (-3.9%) which in three days of decreases has lost about 13%. After the rejection of the remuneration policy at the shareholders’ meeting, the market fears the recurrence of a conflict between analysts which could result in a stall in the network sales process.

Stellantis pays the exit of the Cfo

Stellantis is still down (-1%) after the announcement of the future exit of CFO Rochard Palmer. Recordati did well (+5.3%) on the quarterly revenue figures which instead penalized Ferragamo (-6.8%). Among the other mixed blue chips are the banks, with Intesa and Unicredit down but with Bpm rising by 3.3% after the CEO’s statements. Castagna on earnings growth expectations. Also on Mps and Bper. In energy Enel on +1.2%, Eni +0.9%. Other increases for Nexi, Saipem, Fineco, Diasorin, Amplifon.

The spread is unchanged

At the end of trading, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity is indicated at 187 basis points, unchanged compared to yesterday’s closing. Instead, the yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP rose, which ended the session at 4.35% from 4.31% in the previous session.