Piazza Affari closed a day full of quarterly reports with increases of more than 2%. Markets welcomed the tone with which the Fed accompanied the new rate hike of 75bps. In yesterday’s press conference, Powell reiterated that subsequent monetary policy decisions will depend on the data that will come to us above all from inflation. The recognition that the recent hikes will have a negative impact on the economy feeds hope that the Fed will soon slow the pace of rate tightening.

The Ftse Mib closed at 21.932 points with a rise of 2.1%. Among the most bought stocks, Stellantis stands out (+ 4.9% to 13.56 euros) thanks to the accounts exceeding expectations in the first half of the year, which closed with a net profit of 8 billion euros, up 34% year on year. “First half clearly better even than the most optimistic in the consensus – states Equita SIM -. The best results were recorded despite falling group volumes (except in North America), with price-mix and forex that more than offset the negative elements ”.

Moncler also did well, with an 8% increase in the wake of half-year revenues beyond expectations. The down jacket group closed the first half with an operating result of 180.17 million euros. Stm was also positive (+ 3.63%) after closing the second quarter of 2022 with revenues of € 3.83 billion, an increase of 28.3% compared to what was achieved in the same period of 2021.

