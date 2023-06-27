Milan stock exchange closes positive, eyes focused on the ECB forum

The financial day of the European stock exchanges moved cautiously, with Piazza Affari (+0.6%) ringing in a new positive session. Investors had to take steps with China‘s growth prospects and the onset of further tightening in eurozone monetary policy. On the first issue, the premier cinema Li Qiang he said the country’s economic growth in the second quarter will be higher than the first and is expected to meet the annual economic growth target of about 5%.

Christine Lagarde, the president of the ECB, said instead that the European Central Bank is unlikely to reach a peak in interest rates in the foreseeable future and should not falter in its fight against inflation. Second Cossack (Latvia), the ECB will have to continue raising rates even after July and the markets are wrong to expect rate cuts so soon, while Simcus (Lithuania) is not surprised to discuss a hike in September in the Governing Council.

Among the indices of Euroland colorless Frankfurt (0.2%), which does not record significant changes, compared to the previous session, disappointing London, which lies just below the levels of the previous day, and Paris without momentum (0.4%).

The Euro/US Dollar continued trading with a fractional gain of 0.33%. Gold maintains its substantially stable position at 1,922 dollars an ounce. Deep red for the petrolium (Light Sweet Crude Oil), which continues trading at 68.17 dollars per barrel, down sharply by 1.72%. The spread remained unchanged, standing at +156 basis points, with the yield of the 10-year BTP which stands at 3.86%.

The opening of Wall Street

Finally, a cautious upward start also for the Wall Street stock exchange. Among the US indices, the Dow Jones continues the session at the levels of the day before at 33,773 points, while, conversely, the S&P-500 makes a small jump of 0.30%, reaching 4,342 points. The Nasdaq 100 rose moderately (+0.42%); on the same trend, the S&P 100 was slightly positive (+0.32%). Positive result in the S&P 500 basket for the IT sectors (+0.58%) and secondary consumer goods (+0.58%). On the macroeconomic front, they surprise on the upside durable goods ordersresults above analysts’ estimates. The data recorded the third consecutive increase, in May.