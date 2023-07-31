Milan Stock Exchange closes positive, signs of optimism from inflation

Positive closing in Piazza Affari thanks to banking and energy stocks, when the rest of Europe moved in contrast in the last session of July. The Ftse Mib rose by 0.49%, in Paris the Cac40 by 0.28%, in Frankfurt the Dax40 slipped by 0.1% and in Amsterdam the Aex by 0.29%. weighed down by Heineken’s decline after disappointing half-year results. The week opened with the news of new economic stimulus measures planned in China, when the country’s manufacturing activity continues to be weak, while in the euro area, GDP rose by 0 in the second quarter of the year. 3% (-0.3% in Italy) and inflation showed a slowdown in July to 5.3% per annum (6% in Italy). In the meantime, investors are always paying close attention to the quarterly reports – those of the giants Apple and Amazon are scheduled for Thursday – when the expected report on the US labor market arrives on Friday.

Looking at the titles, in Milan in evidence Erg (+1.87%) and A2A (+1.91%) with the banks led by Unicredit (+2.5%), after passing the EBA stress tests. In fact, all Italian institutions emerged unscathed from the “tests” that serve to calculate the resilience of European banks in the face of adverse scenarios. Opposite sign for Saipem (-1.6%), which in the last month recorded a progress of over 20%.

On the currency market, the euro changed hands at 1.1026 dollars (1.1010 at the start and 1.1031 on Friday at the end) and at 156.721 yen (156.41 and 154.90). The dollar/yen exchange rate is at 142.145 (142.07 and 140.42). The price of crude oil is on the rise: the September delivery contract on Brent rises by 0.62% to 85.52 dollars a barrel and that of the same expiry on Wti by 1.01% to 80.99 dollars a barrel. Lastly, the price of gas in Amsterdam gained 7% to 28.7 euros per megawatt hour.