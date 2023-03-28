The closure of the Milan Stock Exchange

The stock markets of the Old Continent closed the day higher, in an attempt to rebound after the fear for Deutsche Bank. The Milan Stock Exchange consolidates the positive trend after the launch of Wall Street, although the tick has lost intensity as the hours go by. Attention is still entirely focused on the banks and the possible signs of a recession. the best stock exchange is that of Milan which rises by 1.5%, followed by Frankfurt which grows by 1.4% and Madrid by 1.3%. Paris and London also performed well, rising by 1.1%, with Amsterdam more cautious, however, up by 0.9%. However the horizon is not entirely clean. The banking sector remains very vulnerable even after the measures taken to stem the crises of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse. This was stated by Jose Manuel Campa, president of the European Banking Authority (EBA), to the German daily Handelsblatt. “The risks to the financial system remain very high,” said the president of the EBA in an interview published today. Campa added that rising interest rates continue to weigh on financial markets and that the EU regulator is closely monitoring unrealized losses on banks’ balance sheets.

THE STARS OF MILAN

the list was led by Saipem, Iveco, Prysmian and Leonardo. In the automotive sector, increases of around 2% for Stellantis and Cnh Industrial. Among the financial good Finecobank thanks also to a recommendation from Morgan Stanley. Two less significant signs at the bottom of the Ftse Mib: -4% Diasorin which discounted a below-expected guidance, -3.5% Mps amid fears that the tense situation of the banks will push away interest for Siena’s assets and that therefore the Treasury’s exit from the shareholding structure slips further.

BONDS

The spread closed down to 183.6 points from 189 on Friday. The yield remains above 4%, at 4.060%.

PETROLIUM

Prices accelerate on the back of the Svb bank takeover and the prospect of a pause in the Fed’s monetary tightening. Brent rose by 1.37% to 76 dollars. The WTI gains 2% to 70.67 dollars. The oil market appears “relieved by recent developments in the banking sector, with Credit Suisse having been bailed out of bankruptcy while the Fed has indicated no further interest rate hikes are planned,” Energi Danmark analysts said.

GAS

Salt 3% to 42,5 euro/mwh.



CURRENCIES

The euro closed slightly higher against the dollar after the data of the Ifo index which recorded a more than expected increase in German business confidence in March. The single currency changed hands at 1.0778 dollars.

ORO

It falls 1.5% to 1,950 dollars an ounce.