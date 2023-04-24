Milan Stock Exchange, closing and analysis of today

The closure of the Milan Stock Exchange today

A gray session for the European stock exchanges, which await indications from the quarterly reports of the US tech giants to assess the health conditions of the American economy and, consequently, the next moves by the Federal Reserve. As far as the ECB is concerned, the governor of the Belgian central bank, Pierre Wunsch, has once again frozen hopes with a “hawkish” rhetoric: in an interview with the Financial Times, the banker, a member of the ECB’s governing council, noted that the Markets are underestimating how much money will go up and that at some point it is possible that deposit rates will rise to 4%.

Banks remain in the front row

The Ftse Mib in Piazza Affari has closed down by 0.75%, but net of the coupon effect, which accounts for 1.36%, would have recorded the best performance among the main continental indices thanks to the good performance of bank stocks and the auto sector. Among the Milanese blue chips, Banco Bpm (+2.22% ex dividend) stood out, still supported by speculation on possible M&A transactions. Purchases also on Stellantis (+2.29% ex dividend), Tenaris (+2.18%) and UniCredit (+1.75% ex dividend), while sales hit StMicroelectronics (-1.82%), Leonardo ( -1.86%) and Erg (-1.96%).

The euro in the spotlight

In the currency market, Wunsch’s words pushed the euro higher, back above $1.10 and changing hands to 1.1022 from 1.0974 in Friday’s close. . Natural gas stood at 39.85 euros per megawatt hour in the May contract on the Amsterdam TTF, down 0.8%, after hitting a low of 39.11 euros. Finally, the price of oil is up by half a percentage point: WTI, expiring in June, rises by 0.48% to 78.24 dollars a barrel, while Brent with the same expiry gains 0.53% to 82.09 dollars .

UBS punta sui bond

Interesting is the reasoning contained in the report by Matteo Ramenghi, Chief Investment Officer of UBS GWM in Italy, according to which «greater opportunities in the bond field, where yields are at 15-year highs and the retreating inflation scenario suggests locking current yields. It is possible that rates will still rise marginally, but in all probability, also in consideration of the demographic trend in advanced economies, in a few years current rates will be considered high. Investment grade corporate bonds and high quality government bonds offer good yields and in addition can represent a cushion in the event of a more marked economic slowdown because any rate cut would increase their market value.