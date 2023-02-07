The closure of the Milan Stock Exchange today

Positive closure of the Milan Stock Exchange which reversed course at the end of the session closing up 0.27% with the Ftse Mib at 27,022.33 points, reaching the intraday high at the last minute. Tim stocks (+3.2%) and banks were driving the Milan Stock Exchange at the close. we closes 2022 with strong growth in profits. The dividend of 0.33 euro per share (+10% compared to 2021) guarantees a return of 4.20%: Cybersecurity stocks are highlighted. The most exciting are the shares of Networks earning 11.7%. Immediately after Cy4gate which rises by 5.2%. Cyberoo scores +4%. Vantea Smart performs even better with a jump of 7.1%. Sababa Security’s pace was more restrained (+1%) while Reevo remained substantially stable. According to Intermonte analysts, the hacker attack that has developed over the last few days on a global scale brings the topicality of cyber risks to the fore and “recalls the importance of cybersecurity services for both public and private organizations to ensure a level of operational resilience greater”.

THE DAY OF THE VERY HOT

ANIMA

collects only 34 million in JanuarySELL. The stock lost 2.1/%

JEFFERIES

Recommend the purchase of B. GENERALI (unchanged) from Milan (+0,4%) FINECO rejected (-2,3%)

UNICREDIT

BNP raises the target from 22.7 to 26 eu, it is the highest among the Bloomberg consensusBuy . The stock gained 0.83%

BOND

The spread is at 187 points with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond at 4.16%. At these levels the purchase advice is triggered.

ENERG IA

PETROLIUM

up in New York, where prices rise by 0.93% to $74 a barrel.

GAS

Prices substantially stable, with contracts exchanged a 57,4 euro/MWhslightly down on yesterday’s close (-0.8%).

CURRENCIES

Hit new short-term lows a 72.5 dollars a barrel, -1%.

ORO

Treat to $1,865, up 0.2%.