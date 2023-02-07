Home Business Milan Stock Exchange closing on the rise. Well Tim, and cyber actions
The closure of the Milan Stock Exchange today

Positive closure of the Milan Stock Exchange which reversed course at the end of the session closing up 0.27% with the Ftse Mib at 27,022.33 points, reaching the intraday high at the last minute. Tim stocks (+3.2%) and banks were driving the Milan Stock Exchange at the close. we closes 2022 with strong growth in profits. The dividend of 0.33 euro per share (+10% compared to 2021) guarantees a return of 4.20%: Cybersecurity stocks are highlighted. The most exciting are the shares of Networks earning 11.7%. Immediately after Cy4gate which rises by 5.2%. Cyberoo scores +4%. Vantea Smart performs even better with a jump of 7.1%. Sababa Security’s pace was more restrained (+1%) while Reevo remained substantially stable. According to Intermonte analysts, the hacker attack that has developed over the last few days on a global scale brings the topicality of cyber risks to the fore and “recalls the importance of cybersecurity services for both public and private organizations to ensure a level of operational resilience greater”.

THE DAY OF THE VERY HOT

ANIMA

collects only 34 million in JanuarySELL. The stock lost 2.1/%

JEFFERIES

Recommend the purchase of B. GENERALI (unchanged) from Milan (+0,4%) FINECO rejected (-2,3%)

UNICREDIT

BNP raises the target from 22.7 to 26 eu, it is the highest among the Bloomberg consensusBuy . The stock gained 0.83%

BOND

The spread is at 187 points with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond at 4.16%. At these levels the purchase advice is triggered.

See also  Shanghai Airport: Passenger throughput in February increased by 89.42% year-on-year _ Securities Times

ENERGIA

PETROLIUM

up in New York, where prices rise by 0.93% to $74 a barrel.

GAS

Prices substantially stable, with contracts exchanged a 57,4 euro/MWhslightly down on yesterday’s close (-0.8%).

CURRENCIES

Hit new short-term lows a 72.5 dollars a barrel, -1%.

ORO

Treat to $1,865, up 0.2%.

