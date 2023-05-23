Milan Stock Exchange in slow motion awaiting the agreement on US finance

The banks are bad, the index moved little

European stocks open weak on the back of the mixed close on Wall Street and the declines recorded in Asia. Markets are reacting with caution to timid signs of progress in the negotiations on raising the debt ceiling in the United States as the agreement to avert a default has not yet been reached. President Joe Biden and the leader of the Republicans in the House, Kevin McCarthy, met again in the White House and spoke in a “productive way”. Meanwhile, time is running out, and the risk of a default, the first in history in the US, is approaching. Investors continue to look for clues about the Fed’s monetary policy path ahead of this week’s key data, such as April’s personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index, the US central bank’s favorite gauge for tracking inflation scheduled for Friday. There is also anticipation for the minutes of the Fed which will be released tomorrow. In the morning eyes on the preliminary May PMIs of the Eurozone, as well as Germany, France and Great Britain, with a particular focus on the manufacturing sector. Also on the agenda is the US manufacturing PMI. The Paris Cac 40 index dropped 0.4%, Frankfurt’s Dax 30 was flat and London’s FTSE 100 dropped by 0.28% to 7,749.22 points. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib has little movement in the first trading days.

Nasdaq tops August

Wall Street closed with little move, S&P500 flat and Nasdaq up 0.5% with the new fractional high from August at 12,756 points. Meanwhile, it should be noted that the Nikkei 225 opened at +1%, on new tops for 33 years, and then turned downwards. In the Eurozone, the Frankfurt Dax corrected down by 0.3%, after three consecutive rises which pushed the index to a new all-time high.

Pause to catch your breath

It could be the first symptom that the indices need to catch their breath and this sensation is confirmed by the graphic conformation of the prince of the lists: the MSCI World, which photographs the performance of the main world stock exchanges. Yesterday it closed at 2,845 points, on the highest since August 2022, exactly on the very strong resistance positioned at 2,853 points. Barring sensational positive news, it will be difficult for this area to be violated without first undergoing a phase of physiological adjustment. And we don’t believe that a debt ceiling deal will be enough.

Spread in rialzo

Weak among Asian markets Tokiodespite better-than-expected macro data on activity in the manufacturing and services sectors.

Among the best titles in Milan to report Cnh Industrial, up by 1.37%. Purchases also in the energy sector with Erg, Tenaris e A2a among the best titles. Still suffering the banking sectorwith Mediobanca losing more than 1% followed by Finecobank and Bper.

Spread up to 187 points.