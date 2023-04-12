Opening up for Piazza Affari

Piazza Affari opens slightly higher after yesterday’s mixed closure on Wall Street. The US stock market is waiting for today’s inflation data to get indications on what the Fed’s next moves could be. The Dow Jones closed slightly higher, gaining 0.29%. The Nasdaq was down 0.43%.

Forecasts

GOLDMAN SACHS sees US inflation below 4% at the end of the year. The investment bank expects US core inflation to rise 0.37% in March (vs. consensus 0.4%), corresponding to a 5.6% year-on-year rate (same as consensus). This can be read in a note released the day before the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the data for the month of March. Going forward, Goldman Sachs expects monthly core inflation to remain in the 0.3-0.4% range in the coming months and expects month-on-month core inflation to fall to around +0.2% in the second half of this year. 2023. In addition, the investment bank expects year-on-year core inflation of 3.7% in December 2023 and 2.7% in December 2024.

The European markets are positive: Paris at an all-time high

The European markets were in tune at the start, with Paris up by 0.89% in the first few bars. Thus it retouches the all-time high reached yesterday for a year-to-date gain of +14%, driven by STM +41%, Hermes +30%, Stellantis +26%; In Frankfurt, the Dax marks an increase of 0.37%. The Ftse100 of the London Stock Exchange moved slightly at the opening. The price of oil rose slightly to 81.67 dollars a barrel. The euro-dollar exchange rate at 0.92 moved little. Spread slightly up to 184 points.