Milan Stock Exchange, Piazza Affari at 15-year high (+1.08%)

The Milan Stock Exchange has soared to its highest level for fifteen years, i.e. since the Lehman Brothers financial crisis. The Ftse Mib closes up 1.2% at 28,250 points. Furthermore, the main stock exchange of Piazza Affari recorded the best performance since the beginning of the year with a growth of 19.24 percent. The slowdown in inflation in the euro area and in the United States with Milan in the pink jersey among the main European stock exchanges supported the lists. Paris also did well with the Cac40 which rose by 1.19% and Frankfurt with the Dax40 which rose by 1.26%.

In the Eurozone, inflation is forecast at 5.5% in June. against expectations for a more contained reduction to 5.6%. In the United States, PCE inflation – the Federal Reserve’s favorite consumer price inflation – fell to its lowest level since April 2021 in May.

Among the stocks, in evidence in Milan Iveco Group (+3.69%), which renewed its commitment with Shell for the joint development of energy solutions with low carbon emissions and high efficiency, and Erg (+3.69 %). The energy and banking sectors are doing well.

CURRENCIES

On the currency market, the euro strengthened again and changed hands at 1.0912 dollars (1.0863 at the start and 1.0880 at yesterday’s close) and 157.732 yen (157.04 and 157.49), when the euro green is worth 144.538 yen (144.58 and 144.63).

A few minutes after the closing, the ruble was losing ground against the euro and the dollar. On the Moscow Stock Exchange, the euro traded at over 97 rubles for the first time since March 29 last year. This was reported by the Tass, according to which the euro strengthened today by 2.47% and reached 97.45 rubles. According to the official website of Bag of Moscow, was trading at 97.40 rubles. The dollar had gained 2.24% and was trading at 89.53 rubles.

ENERGY

On the energy front, August delivery futures on WTI rose by 1.29% to 70.76 dollars a barrel, while contracts of the same maturity on Brent rose by 0.86% to 74.98 dollars. In Amsterdam, gas gains 5.4% to 37.25 euros per megawatt hour

