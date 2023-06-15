Milan Stock Exchange, Piazza Affari closes weakly after the ECB

The Milan Stock Exchange closes the session down by 0.28%

The main European stock exchanges closed the session weak on the day in which the ECB announced a 0.25% rate hike. Milan limited the losses by closing at -0.28% at 27,731 points. Paris is the worst on the Old Continent and closes trades by dropping 0.51%. Frankfurt records -0.14% while London closes up by 0.34%. The ECB’s decision to increase interest rates by 25 basis points weighed on the stock markets. In contrast, London scores +0.34% with the Ftse 100 at 7,628 points.

In Milan, the black shirt is Italgas, which after the presentation of the industrial plan leaves 2.41% on the ground, followed by Stmicroelectronics (-1.48%), Interpump (-1.47%) and Unicredit (-1.44%). The best stock is Finecobank, which closes trading at +2.57%, followed by Mps (+2.28%), Tenaris (+0.47%) and Eni (+0.49%).

There is concern about the ECB’s next moves

In particular we look at inflation. According to ECB experts, it will remain sustained: it is seen at 5.4% in 2023, 3% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025 (5.3% in 2023, 2.9% in 2024 and 2. 1% in 2025). It is no coincidence that Lagarde reiterated that the Eurotower still has a long way to go.

CURRENCIES

On the currency market, the euro strengthened after the ECB’s move: it went to 1.0923 dollars (1.085 at yesterday’s close), conquering more than one figure during the day. The currency also changes hands at 153.35 yen (151.18), while the dollar/yen exchange rate stands at 140.57 (139.33).

ENERGY

On the energy front, the price of crude oil is on the rise: the WTI expiring July contract rises by 2.6% to 70 dollars a barrel. Finally in Amsterdam the gas it came close to 50 euros per megawatt hour to close at 40.9 euros per megawatt hour (+6.7%), affected by the drop in Norwegian supplies.