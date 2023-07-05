Milan Stock Exchange, Piazza Affari down 0.96%

Milan Stock Exchange, Piazza Affari down 0.6%

Concerns about a cooling of the economy put the brakes on European stock exchanges. In fact, the stock markets of the Old Continent closed close to the day’s lows, also due to the negative performance of Wall Street. At Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib lost 0.59%, in Paris the Cac40 0.8% and in Frankfurt the Dax40 0.6%.

Negative macro data

The Chinese services PMI was worse than expected: even if still above 50 points, it is in a marked slowdown and in the euro area it fell to 52 points in June from 55.1 points in May, doing worse than forecasts. In this picture, there is anticipation for the publication of the minutes of the last meeting of the FOMCthe Federal Reserve’s monetary policy committee, from which investors seek guidance on next steps.

Among the stocks, in Piazza Affari, Leonardo (+1.79%) and Saipem (+1.13%) resisted the sales. Opposite sign for Finecobank (-2.45%). The securities of the Fininvest galaxy moved little while awaiting indications on Silvio Berlusconi’s will after the opening of his will: Mfe A +0.38%, Mfe B unchanged and Mondadori +0.7%.

CURRENCIES

The single currency changed hands at 1.0873 dollars (this morning it fluctuated on the threshold of 1.09 from 1.0914 yesterday at the close) and at 157.145 yen (157.63 and 157.43). The dollar/yen ratio stands at 144.519 (144.6 and 144.44).

ENERGY

Turnaround on the end for the price of oil: the September delivery contract on Brent rises by 0.55% to 76.67 dollars a barrel and the August one on the Wti by 0.9% to 71.96 dollars a barrel. Lastly, the price of gas in Amsterdam fell to 34.35 euros per megawatt hour (-3%).