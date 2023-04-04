Piazza Affari up 0.24%

The Milan Stock Exchange closes on the rise. Bargain the other markets. The markets have once again wondered about the future of the economy, especially after OPEC+ decided to cut crude oil production, pushing up oil prices and making fears about inflation return. Milan, however, finished up 0.24%, after posting a 4.7% run up to date last week. Confidence was given by Italian manufacturing activity, although slowing down, in March it continued to expand, in spite of what happened in the entire euro area and in most of the world. The spread is stable in the area of ​​185 points, while the yield of the ten-year BTP fell to 4.09% (4.22% on Friday at the close).

Today’s best stock

Piazza Affari was supported by oil shares, with Eni, Tenaris and Saipem up by around 4%. Furthermore, Unicredit (+2.99%) did well, driven by the launch of the buyback: securities for 2.34 billion will be purchased by June. A further one billion euros of shares will then be acquired in the second half of 2023. Some cyclical shares go against the trend. Outside the main basket, Fiera Milano closed down (-3%), after the presentation of the lists for the renewal of the board of directors which envisage a change of the guard of the CEO. Casta Diva (+14.5%) took off on Euronext Growth Milan after the plan for 2025 and the preliminary balance for 2022. Finally, Olidata flew by 50%, on the day of the return to trading, after seven years of suspension.

Oil runs

The surprise decision by OPEC+, i.e. OPEC plus Russia and other producing countries, to cut production by a decisive 1.16 million barrels per day, is giving a strong boost to crude oil, even if the cut, which will be effective from May . Brent maturing in June rose by 4.59% to 84.49 dollars a barrel, Wti maturing in May up 5.9% to 80.17 dollars a barrel. The value of gas is also on the rise: the May contract stands at 51.69 euros per megawatt hour, up by 8%. On the foreign exchange front, the euro settled at 1.0884 (from 1.0865 on Friday) and at 144 yen (144.45), while the dollar was equal to 132.31.