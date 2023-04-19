Milan Stock Exchange property opening. Tim starts down

Banks always at the fore in the wake of Banco Bpm

The Milan Stock Exchange opened almost unchanged after yesterday the index failed to close above 28,000 points, the other European stock exchanges changed little while the season of US quarterly reports is now in full swing and investors are turning back to central banks. Inflation falls less than expected.

Inflation comes down very slowly

On the macro front, inflation in the UK fell to 10.1% in March from 10.4% in April, but less than expected at 9.8%. European inflation numbers will arrive today, while speeches by ECB members Philip Lane and Isabel Schnabel are expected at two different events and, in the evening, the Fed’s Beige Book. On the quarterly front, after the disappointment of Goldman Sachs and Netflix (accounts online, but subscriber growth below expectations) which have curbed enthusiasm, today eyes focused on Morgan Stanley and Tesla.

Banks in the spotlight

In Piazza Affari the banks are still in the spotlight, between the accounts of the big US and the recovery of banking risk hypotheses. Banco Bpm rises to the top of the list by 2.5% after announcing the launch of the project for the enhancement of the e-money business and the identification of the partner within the first half of the year. Nexi follows (+1.4%), which had been indicated by rumors as a possible partner. Tim, on the other hand, lost 2.8%, after the new offers on the network by the Cdp-Macquire and Kkr consortium which will be examined at the meeting on May 4th. Well tuned Saipem (+1.5%) which announced the two-year extension of the 280 million dollar contract with Eni. Outside the main list, Mfe A rises by 0.48% and Mfe B drops by 1% after the numbers of 2022 with profits down to 217 million and revenues down by 4% to 2.9 billion. Brunello Cucinelli loses 1.7% confirming the good performance of the first quarter

Currencies and commodities

On the currency side, the euro-dollar exchange rate fell to the 1.095 area (from 1.096 yesterday). Oil down to 80.46 dollars a barrel in WTI in June and 84.32 dollars a barrel in Brent in June. Natural gas returns to 42.3 euros per megawatt hour (-0.98%).