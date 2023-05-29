Milan stock exchange rises after US debt deal. Tokyo records

Rising opening for Piazza Affari

The US debt deal between Republicans and Democrats, which arrived over the weekend, gives breath to the world markets. With Wall Street and London closed for holidays, it’s up to the continental squares to set the tone for the day. Piazza Affari thus opens trading up by 0.4% to 26,859 points as does the Frankfurt Dax, which returns above the psychological threshold of the 16 thousand points. The Cac40 also rose by 0.4%.

The banks are doing well with Mps and Bper

Among the titles, the bankers with shine in Milan Mps (+1.48%) e Bper (+1.09%). Well A2A. Bad Tim waiting for a board scheduled for today. Black jersey among the blue chips Pirelli, which dropped 0.6% at the start. Spread in sharp decline to 163 points.

Japan at the top for 33 years

Week dominated by the tech rally. The accounts and guidance provided by two giants such as Nvidia and Marvell helped lift the Nasdaq up to 13,000 points for the first time since August. The Tech index closed the fifth positive week in a row (+2.5%), landing on a discriminating area between 12,900/13,100 which could trigger some profit taking. Similarly, the FANG Plus index (which collects the ten big techs) has reached new tops since January 2022 at 7,126 points, with a spectacular +60% since the beginning of the year. The historic record of 8,000 points is now in sight.

Elsewhere, to be reported this morning the new 33-year high of the Nikkei 225 index at 31,242 points. Also in this case, the long ride can be exploited to take profit, to possibly return on a full break of the 32 thousand area.

Chinese

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, in its fourth consecutive session of declines, reaches its lowest level since the end of 2022. Deutsche Bank remains optimistic about the medium and long-term prospects of the Chinese economyAsia Pacific Chief Investment Officer Stefanie Holtze-Jen told CNBC tonight. Dave Loevinger and Anisha Goodly, two managers of TCW, spoke in a press release released at the end of last week about the prospects for China‘s stock market after the pandemic. The second largest economy on the planet is experiencing a strong recovery driven by consumption and services, rather than by the real estate sector and raw materials. While China accounts for around 40% of global growth this year, long-term growth could be held back by excess household, corporate and local government debt. According to the two managers, the Chinese financial market is interesting because in addition to being very liquid, it offers investment opportunities. Furthermore, China offers a way to invest in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Artificial intelligence

The AI ​​euphoria continues: the best stock in the S&P 500 on Friday was Broadcom, up 11% on sales announcements driven by demand for artificial intelligence chips.

As a result of the rally in recent months, the MSCI All Country World tech index trades at almost 24 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, a 25% premium over the 10-year average. Mark Haefele, il Chief Investment Officer di UBS Global Wealth Managementthis metric reported in Friday’s note it advised caution in the sector. Investors with exposure to the technology sector in excess of their strategic benchmarks “should consider rebalancing towards more defensive parts of the technology sector and the broader equity market.” But this is only a tactical indication, because according to Haefele, even if some stocks in the industry look expensive, there is still a lot of growth potential in AI. The topic is “becoming more and more important, we believe there are many opportunities for companies offering AI solutions”. The head of investments in the asset management division of Switzerland’s leading bank invites the companies that are the prime beneficiaries of the new race for AI to be overlooked, because valuations are stretched, looking for opportunities at the furthest end of the production chain.