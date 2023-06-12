Home » Milan stock exchange shares to buy and sell today 12 June according to analysts
Milan stock exchange shares to buy and sell today 12 June according to analysts

Milan stock exchange shares to buy and sell today 12 June according to analysts

European stock exchanges should open slightly higher, EuroStoxx50 index futures +0.2%. Tomorrow the US inflation data will be released, which will somehow guide the moves of the markets in view of the meetings of the Fed and the ECB. If inflation were to be below expectations, the markets will welcome it, because such a figure could soften the sentiment of central bankers. However, the forecast is that general inflation will drop from 4.9% to 4.1% and that ‘core’, the most followed by central banks, will drop from 5.5% to 5.3%. The problem is that the ‘core’, which mostly reflects the prices of services, the most dangerous in this phase, remains ‘sticky’ and therefore difficult to lower.

