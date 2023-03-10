Home Business Milan Stock Exchange, sharp decline in the early stages: banks down in Piazza Affari
Milan Stock Exchange, sharp decline in the early stages: banks down in Piazza Affari

Milan Stock Exchange, sharp decline in the early stages: banks down in Piazza Affari

Stock market, Piazza Affari opens down: investor pessimism

Piazza Affari in sharp decline in the very first stages of trading with the Ftse Mib at -1.77% and 27,065 points. Investors remain pessimistic after two days of hearings of the president of the Fed Jerome Powell in front of the US Congress in which the ‘hawkish’ tones used paved the way for new and more aggressive ones rate hikes.

On the price list, the main energy products are negative (Eni -0,31%, Enel -0,71%), Tim -1.02% and industrialists with Stellar at -2.84% and Ferrari to -1.03%. Finally, among the financial generals -2,89%, Unicredit down by 3.68% and Understanding -2,84%.

Government bonds, Btp / Bund spread opens up to 179 points

Rising start for the spread Between ten-year BTPs and homologues Bund tedeschi awaiting data on the US labor market. The differential stands at 179.7 points, against 175 on the eve. The yield of the Italian stock stands at 4.39%.

